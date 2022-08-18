APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles Weisselberg

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, center, leaves court, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in New York. Weisselberg pled guilty on Thursday to tax violations in a deal that would require him to testify about business practices at the former president's company. 

 AP Photo/John Minchillo

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal with prosecutors that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 of the charges he faced in the case.

0
0
0
0
0