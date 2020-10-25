WALBRIDGE — Donald Trump Jr. will hold a rally Monday at 3 p.m. at Nagle Companies, 4520 Moline Martin Road.

Participants can register for tickets online at:

https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/october-26-walbridge-oh-maga-event-with-don-jr?utm_content=rally_list&amp;utm_medium=web&amp;utm_source=djt_web

0
0
0
0
0

Tags