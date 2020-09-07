LIMA — The First Son is coming to Lima.
Donald Trump Jr. will address the Republican Party faithful during a visit to Lima, Allen County GOP Chairman Keith Cheney announced during a luncheon meeting hosted by the party.
Cheney said Trump will appear Wednesday at the University of Northwestern Ohio. No additional information was made available.
Tickets, which are non-transferable, are extremely limited due to social distancing requirements associated with COVID-19 and are available only from GOP party members, Cheney said.
Trump Jr. also visited Lima in October 2018 for a Get Out the Vote Rally.