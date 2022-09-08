Trump FBI

A page from the Justice Department's motion to appeal a judge's decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate is photographed Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

 Jon Elswick

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge's decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized in a criminal investigation by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

Citing national security concerns and other factors, the department also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized classified records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling.

0
0
0
0
0