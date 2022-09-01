Trump FBI

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stand outside the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A federal judge holds a hearing on former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review documents seized by FBI agents during their recent search of Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge Thursday appeared to give a boost to former President Donald Trump's hopes for appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI, questioning the Justice Department's arguments that Trump couldn't make the request and that a special master would needlessly delay its investigation.

"Ultimately, what is the harm" in such an appointment, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon asked department lawyers. But she did not rule on the request, saying she would do so later.

