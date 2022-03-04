MAUMEE — A trucker was seriously injured after he was ejected after a rollover crash Friday on U.S. 24 near Interstate 75.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on the exit ramp of Rout 24 to I-475 Southbound Monclova Township, Lucas County, at 5:24 p.m. on Friday.
A 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer operated by Randall C. Wolfe, 55, Macks Creek, Missouri, was traveling on the exit ramp from Route 24 eastbound and began to exit to southbound I-475. Wolfe’s tractor trailer ran off the left side of the roadway and then overturned onto its side. Wolfe was partially ejected when it overturned.
Wolfe was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by air ambulance with serious injuries.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to the patrol. This crash remains under investigation.
The patrol was assisted on scene by Maumee Fire and EMS, Maumee Police Department, VJ’s Towing and the Ohio Department of Transportation.