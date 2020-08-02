ROSSFORD — A semi-truck lost its fuel tank on Interstate 75 on Sunday, causing 10 vehicles to crash and closing the road for almost four hours.
The incident occurred at 3:08 p.m. north of the Buck Road exit, according to a media release by the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Hugo Gutierrez, 36, London, Ontario, Canada, was driving a 1994 Peterbilt semi-truck southbound on I-75 when the driver’s-side fuel tank became partially detached.
The tank began dragging on the roadway and ruptured. Diesel fuel began to spill onto the roadway causing several vehicles to lose control and crash.
Ten vehicles sustained damage. Several drivers were injured, but no one was transported from the scene.
Gutierrez’s truck lost an estimated 300 gallons of diesel fuel.
Gutierrez was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.
The patrol was assisted by the Rossford Police Department, Rossford Fire & EMS, Northwood Police Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Emergency Management Association.