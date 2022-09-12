NORTH BALTIMORE — A truck fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 on Monday morning.
Just after 8:30 Monday morning, troopers with the the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a semi-tractor trailer fire on Interstate 75 south of the Ohio 25 (Cygnet Road) exit.
Troopers arrived on scene and determined a 2017 Volvo semi-tractor trailer combination was northbound on I-75 when the driver, Jimmy Durant II, Montgomery, Alabama, noticed smoke coming from under the hood of the semi-tractor and pulled onto the right shoulder. Durant exited the vehicle and it became fully engulfed within a few minutes, according to Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura with the state patrol.
The fire soon spread to the trailer loaded with auto parts.
The North Baltimore Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire then cleared the scene. A wrecker began the process to prepare the vehicle for removal and approximately 30 minutes later the fire reignited in the trailer.
The fire department returned to the scene to extinguish the fire, according to Purpura.
The road was closed for approximately 30 minutes with intermittent lane closures until the scene was cleared. No injuries were reported, Purpura said.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the North Baltimore Fire Department, West Millgrove Fire Department, Cygnet Fire Department, North Baltimore EMS, North Baltimore Police Department, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Wright Tire & Auto.