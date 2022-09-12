I-75 vehicle fire

A photo from a dashcam of a state patrol vehicle shows the truck fire on I-75.

NORTH BALTIMORE — A truck fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 on Monday morning.

Just after 8:30 Monday morning, troopers with the the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a semi-tractor trailer fire on Interstate 75 south of the Ohio 25 (Cygnet Road) exit.

