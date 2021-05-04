MILLBURY — It took 90 minutes to extricate a New York truck driver after a three-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon at Ohio 420 and Libbey Road in Lake Township.
Tarsem Singh, 25, New York, driving a 2015 Cascadia Freightliner, was seriously injured in the crash, according to the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
James Bither, 71, New Hampshire, driving a 2021 Mercedes 3500, was stopped in the left lane, at a traffic light, southbound on Route 420 near Libbey Road at 1:49 p.m. Mark Gainok, 47, Norwalk, driving a 2016 Volvo semi-truck, was stopped in the middle lane, at the traffic light.
Singh was southbound in the middle lane, when he failed to maintain assured clear distance. Signh struck Gainok in the rear. Debris from Gainok’s vehicle struck Bither’s vehicle.
Gainok and Singh were both transported to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Gainok’s injuries were non-life threatening and Singh’s injuries were serious. Gainok was not wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
Lake Township Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said that the road was shut down for two hours for the extrication and another two hours for cleanup.
Hours later, first responders were at the same area for another crash involving two semi-trucks.
Mirlanbek Aitikeyev, 35, Chicago, and Jeffrey Hoseclaw, 56, Marlette, Michigan, were both southbound on Interstate 280, in the right lane, when Hoseclaw failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck Aitikeyev’s vehicle in the rear, according to the patrol. The crash occurred around 1 a.m.
Hoseclaw was transported to Mercy-St. Vincent with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.