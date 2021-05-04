MILLBURY – A Michigan truck driver was injured in a crash involving another truck early this morning on Interstate 280 in Lake Township, according to the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 12:57 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash.
Mirlanbek Aitikeyev, 35, Chicago, was driving a 2015 Volvo commercial semi-truck. Jeffrey Hoseclaw, 56, Marlette, Michigan, was driving a 2015 International commercial semi-truck.
Aitikeyev and Hoseclaw were both driving southbound on Interstate 280, in the right lane, when Hoseclaw failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck Aitikeyev’s vehicle in the rear, according to the patrol.
Hoseclaw was transported to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire and EMS, Northwood Fire and Pat & Son Towing.