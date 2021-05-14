A Michigan man who killed three people after his tractor-trailer caused a chain-reaction crash will spend six months in jail.
Lawrence Nastal, 31, of Lincoln Park, was sentenced to 180 days in jail after being found guilty of three counts vehicular homicide, all first-degree misdemeanors, and two counts vehicular assault, both fourth-degree felonies.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman imposed the sentence Friday after a victim, a family member and friend of the family passionately spoke about everything they lost Aug. 3, 2018, after Nastal caused a crash on Interstate 280 that killed three people.
Lisa Balsizer, 54, and Callie Balsizer, 21, died at the scene, just south of the Walbridge Road overpass near Millbury. Carl Balsizer, 65, died 16 days later at a hospital. All were of Gibsonburg.
Jessica Balsizer, who was 18 when she got the call that her mother and sister had died in a crash and her father was in the hospital, said the sentence was “very ridiculous.”
Balsizer said that Nastal should be in prison.
“The only way he would ever know any semblance of what I felt is if one day his family just disappeared,” she said after the sentencing.
“Every time I retell my story, I’m retraumatized,” Balsizer said during her witness statement Friday.
But if sharing her story means that there is a greater chance Nastal “will stay behind bars where he belongs, and will never be able to kill another innocent person, then that is what I know that I have to do.
“I pay for what you did every single second of my life,” she said through tears. “I hope to God that it’s your turn to pay soon.”
Balsizer had to plan two funerals while her father remained in a coma with burns over 75% of his body.
“This man,” she said, turning to where Nastal sat, “hit them so hard that their necks and backs snapped on impact and they were burned beyond recognition.”
Balsizer again turned to Nastal.
“You did this. You left me with depression, anxiety and PTSD. Your life in my eyes is not worth anywhere near as much as theirs.”
“I’m not asking but rather begging the court to give this man the most severe punishment possible. … Please let it be this man’s turn to pay rather than mine.”
Nastal’s truck first struck a 2008 Buick Lucerne operated by Anthony Reino, Gibsonburg, before striking the Balsizer Jeep, as well as a 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Joseph DeMarco, Vermilion.
DeMarco also testified Friday, and brought the back brace he wore for more than a year to show the court.
DeMarco, who sat through Nastal’s three-day trial in March, said he saw a young man who was arrogant, defiant, irresponsible, blameless, reckless, careless, thoughtless and imprudent.
DeMarco had $380,000 in medical bills for his broken back and was told there was a strong chance he would never walk again.
“I wake up in the morning with pain and I go to bed with pain,” he said.
He used to enjoy his boat and wave runner but sold them both. He used to take long walks with his wife but now struggles after half a mile.
“Do you understand what you did?” he said to Nastal, who nodded. “I don’t think you do.
“I want you to remember this day … but you know what, if you haven’t thought about what you’ve done in the two and a half years since the accident, perhaps a length of time in a cell to ponder on it might do this young man some good.”
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker said the impact on the lives of those involved with this incident is something they’ll probably never recover from.
After striking the other vehicles, Nastal’s tractor-trailer ran off the side of the road and overturned. The Balsizer Jeep also left the right side of the road and caught fire.
“There is a high level of seriousness to this case,” he said. “Sometimes looking at punishment as the way to close the door is sometimes all we have.”
Romaker asked Kuhlman to make the 180-day sentences consecutive.
Nastal’s mother and partner also addressed the court.
Lisa Nastal said the legal system is not about an eye for an eye and said her son has never been in trouble.
“Justice will not be served by jail time,” she said.
“Things will never be the same for those other families as well as mine,” said Angelique Sanchez about the impact the crash has had on Nastal, herself and their children.
“He is human, just like the rest of us. … Sending him away is not going to bring back loved ones.”
“Truly this was an accident,” said defense attorney Scott Coon. “He didn’t mean to cause anyone physical harm or death.
“We didn’t ask the jury to acquit him. We just asked the jury to (judge) him for what he did and that’s the negligent conduct not the reckless conduct,” Coon said. “Larry was not reckless. He was criminally negligent and he’s always been willing to accept responsibility for that.”
Nastal said he was sorry and that the crash will always be a part of his life.
“To this day, all I think of when I wake up and when I go to bed is what happened Aug. 3, 2018,” he said. “If I could change the outcome and be the one who died, I would.”
Kuhlman said he didn’t think Nastal was an evil person.
“But when you make a mistake, you need to come clean of what happened,” the judge said.
Nastal had the cruise control set on his truck and was traveling almost 60 miles an hour one second before he hit the first vehicle.
Kuhlman sentenced Nastal to 180 days for each vehicular homicide charge to be served concurrently for a total of 180 days, and two years of community control.
He reserved 18 months in prison for each of the felony charges and denied a defense request to stay the jail sentence until after an appeal is heard.
Nastal was escorted out of the courtroom and taken to the Wood County Jail.