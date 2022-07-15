A Michigan driver has been cited after Friday’s crash on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green that shut down the southbound lanes for an hour.
A Freightliner semi-tractor trailer combination, operated by Robert M. Branch, 60, Flint, Michigan, was driving northbound around 2:49 a.m. when it drove off the side of the roadway, through the median and into the southbound lanes. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the crash.
Upon entering the southbound lanes, Branch struck a Kenworth semi-tractor trailer combination, operated by Victor L. Jarvis, 60, Columbus, and a Dodge Ram operated by Martieon Imony Marquise Adams, 19, Toledo.
Adams and the two occupants of the Dodge Ram were checked out by EMS and uninjured. The truck drivers were treated at Wood County Hospital and released.
Branch was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes.
The southbound lanes were closed for approximately one hour. There were intermittent lane restrictions until noon when the scene was cleared and the interstate was completely reopened.
Lt. Jordan Schwochow said that it appeared the driver of the semi had a medical issue while northbound on I-75.
Diesel was released onto the roadway along with debris, causing the road closure.