A police officer with the Bowling Green Police Division walks near a truck that crashed into the front yard of a home on North Main Street Sunday. Jonathan Baker, 20, BG, was northbound on North Main around 4:15 p.m. when he lost control of his 2006 Chevy Silverado, went off the right side of the road, and struck the front porch at 824 N. Main. He was cited cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
featured
Truck crashes into porch
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake staff takes pay reductions; planning continues for fall school
- Elmwood plans for regular school: Students in class 5 days a week
- GloBall Golf is ‘fore’ families and fun
- Otsego students will be in school — wearing masks
- Screen goes black — permanently — at Woodland Mall cinemas
- Grieving family still looking for tips in son’s hit-skip death
- BG may push start of school to September
- Bloomdale, Bradner men killed in crash
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.