A police officer with the Bowling Green Police Division walks near a truck that crashed into the front yard of a home on North Main Street Sunday. Jonathan Baker, 20, BG, was northbound on North Main around 4:15 p.m. when he lost control of his 2006 Chevy Silverado, went off the right side of the road, and struck the front porch at 824 N. Main. He was cited cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

