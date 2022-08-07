MILLBURY – Ohio 420 was closed for several hours Saturday night due to a two-vehicle multi-vehicle crash. No one was injured.
At approximately 10:17 P.M., troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a minor injury crash involving two commercial vehicles. The crash occurred on Route 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
Roy Bargy, 68, Millbury, was driving a 2006 International truck northbound on Route 420. Dorde Kastratovic, 29, Chicago, driving a 2022 International truck, attempted to make a northbound turn onto Route 420, from a designated U-turn access.
Bargy failed to stop at a red light, and struck Kastratovic, causing the 2006 International truck to overturn, spilling a truck load of limestone onto the roadway, according to the patrol.
Bargy sustained minor injuries, was treated at the scene, and released. Kastratovic was not injured. Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.
As a result of the load being spilled onto the roadway, Route 420 northbound was shut down for several hours as crews from VJ’s Towing and Wright’s Towing worked to clear the roadway. The Ohio Department of Transportation set up a road detour.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire and EMS and ODOT.