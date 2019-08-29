Truck collides with train in Walbridge

WALBRIDGE — There were no injuries in a train-truck crash on Wednesday on Union Street in the village.
There was an incident involving a commercial vehicle and a CSX train yesterday at 4:31 p.m., according to Cindy Schild, with the CSX media team.
Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:17 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:17 pm.
