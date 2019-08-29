Truck collides with train in Walbridge - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Truck collides with train in Walbridge

Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:17 pm

Truck collides with train in Walbridge

WALBRIDGE — There were no injuries in a train-truck crash on Wednesday on Union Street in the village.

There was an incident involving a commercial vehicle and a CSX train yesterday at 4:31 p.m., according to Cindy Schild, with the CSX media team.

