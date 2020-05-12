LUCKEY — Troy-Webster American Legion Post 240 Firing Squad will present arms with a 21-gun salute at Webster Township Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day.
Auxiliary Unit Poppy Girls, Jordan and Charlotte Durbin, along with Auxiliary President Becky Dippman, will place wreaths in memory of all veterans.
The Legion and Poppy Girls will also perform the ceremony at New Belleville Ridge cemetery in Dowling between 9:15 and 9:30 am. There will not be a service by Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church this year. It has been canceled.
The 21-gun salutes will be repeated at Belleville Ridge, also in Dowling, and Salem cemetery on Bradner Road immediately following the New Belleville cemetery salute.
The Memorial Day program for the Village of Luckey at Troy Township cemetery is canceled for this year. The Legion Firing Squad will perform a 21-gun salute at the mound in the cemetery at approximately 10:30 a.m., along with placing of wreaths to honor veterans by the Dippman and the girls.