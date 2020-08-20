During two traffic stops this month, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized more than $100,000 worth of cocaine and heroin.
Both stops were made in Wood County.
On Aug. 11, at 10:48 a.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Chrysler minivan with California registration for an unsafe lane change violation on Interstate 75. The driver pulled into the former BP gas station parking on East Wooster Street. While interacting with the occupant, troopers detected an odor of marijuana. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and then fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later after being Tased.
A probable cause search revealed the contraband and troopers seized 55 grams of heroin and 50 grams of cocaine worth approximately $10,825.
The driver, Cortez Peterson, 28, Southfield, Michigan, was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in heroin and cocaine, all first-degree felonies; resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
If convicted, he could face up to 44 years in prison and up to an $80,000 fine.
On Aug. 10, at 6:52 p.m., troopers stopped a 2017 Nissan Altima with Mississippi registration for following too close and speed violations on the Ohio Turnpike. Criminal indicators were observed and a check of the vehicle identification number revealed it was entered as stolen.
A probable cause search revealed the contraband. Troopers sieved more than four pounds of cocaine worth approximately $90,000.
The driver, Angel Padilla Torres, 44, Milwaukee, was incarcerated in the Wood County jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
If convicted, he could face up to 23 years in prison and up to a $45,000 fine.