COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a stop in Sandusky County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $90,000.
On Wednesday at 5:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2010 Nissan Maxima with Ohio registration for a window tint violation on U.S. 20.
Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, according to a patrol news release. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed two backpacks in the trunk that contained the contraband.
The driver, Ricardo Pizana, 35, Fremont, was incarcerated in the Sandusky County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies.
If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.