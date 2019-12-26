Trio charged in 2018 burglary ring

Three men have been indicted as co-defendants in a string of burglaries across three counties from Jan. 16-July 15, 2018.
A Wood County Grand Jury issued the indictment on Dec. 18.
Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 9:20 am
