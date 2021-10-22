Trilogy Health Services will break ground on its new senior living community, currently under construction in Bowling Green.
The public is encouraged to attend the official groundbreaking event on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 525 South Dunbridge Road, where guest speakers will welcome Trilogy Health Services to the community.
Potential residents and their families are invited to learn more about care options.
“At Trilogy Health Services, we take pride in providing resident-centered, coordinated care. Our campuses contain top-of-the-line equipment and technology designed to support a wide range of needs, and that care is delivered by highly skilled staff members,” said Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services. “We also dedicated to our culture of compassion. This is what truly makes a Trilogy community a place where family comes to live.”
Built using Trilogy Health Services’ two-story village center model, the new community will feature 25 independent living apartments, 19 assisted living units, 15 assisted living memory care units, 38 skilled nursing beds and 12 skilled memory care beds.
The building will feature a mixture of studio and one-bedroom apartments.
Inside, the community will boast a full-service bistro, multiple dining areas complete with a certified executive chef, an activity room designed to accommodate everything from art projects to game nights, a beauty and barber salon, library, theater room, state-of-the-art physical therapy and rehab gym, and a resident fitness center. Outside, seniors and their guests can enjoy landscaped courtyards, a putting green and lush gardens.
The project will represent a total community investment of $20 million and is expected to create over 200 construction jobs, as well as over 120 permanent jobs.
Trilogy Health Services operates over 120 senior living communities throughout four states. The company provides over 10,000 seniors with clinical support, lifestyle programs and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members. To learn more, visit www.trilogyjobs.com.