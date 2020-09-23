PERRYSBURG — Halloween and trick or treating will go on as scheduled in the city on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
The city will continue to monitor information and safety precautions provided by the county and state health department, according to a Wednesday news release.
“We strongly encourage everyone to take extra precautions this year to be safe. Usually, these precautions include following pedestrian safety tips, avoiding dark houses, inspecting treats before eating, etc.,” the release said. “If planning on participating in this year’s events, the city asks everyone to take extra steps to protect themselves and their family.”
The Ohio Department of Health released guidelines for safely participating in Trick-or-Treat. Some of these safety tips include:
• Wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing;
• Wiping down candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes upon arrival at home;
• Refraining from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station. Consider placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence;
• Avoiding homemade treats made by strangers.
A full list of guidelines can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/celebrating-halloween.pdf