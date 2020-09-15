ROSSFORD – Trick or treat festivities are expected to be held in the city this Halloween.
After Monday’s meeting, Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said that he and council believe that children should have happy memories even in these times, and that the Halloween parade and trick or treating would be held next month.
Details, such as times and location, will be announced later.
Village Administrator Allyson Murray reported on several projects at Monday’s meeting.
She said the Eagle Point Colony project is almost complete and is in the punch list phase. The $3 million project work was done by contractor Speer Brothers. The work began in fall 2019 and involved improvement of the streets including reconstruction, as well as new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, concrete aprons and storm sewers.
Another project, Vineyard Drive and Groce Road, is underway, Murray said. Contractor Salenbien Trucking & Excavating Inc. is doing the work at a cost of $278,480.
She also said the roundabout project at the intersection of Ohio 65, Lime City Road and Colony Road is expected to be completed by Oct. 30. The $1.4 million project included a 10-foot asphalt multi-use path leading from the roundabout south on Lime City Road to the drive of All Saints Catholic Church.
In other action, council approved an ordinance by emergency for the issuance and sale of $2.5 million in bonds for the purpose of paying for the improvements in the Eagle Point Colony neighborhood.
The bonds will be dated approximately June 1, 2021, with an estimated rate of 5% per year, payable semiannually, until the principal amount is paid. They are planned to mature in 20 annual installments
Council approved an emergency ordinance by emergency to extend the yearly agreement with the Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau, effective Oct. 1. Funding of the Rossford CVB is provided by 50% of the hotel-motel tax collected. Last year the CVB netted $128,000 from the tax.
In return, the CVB works on promoting and publicizing the Rossford area.
Before the vote, Beth Gensen, CVB executive director, and Eric Chiarlett, park improvement chair, spoke to council about improvements to the Edward Ford Memorial Park. She also said that the Wednesday stroll events have been successful this summer with people respecting the need for social distancing and masks.
Council approved an ordinance to place a $510 lien through the Wood County auditor on a property owned by Louis T. Bauer for the cost of mowing grass on his property.