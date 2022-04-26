Evidence will prove a Hancock County man deliberately set fire to an inhabited Bowling Green home, according to the prosecution.
Defense for Michael Schaaf, however, said there is not enough proof to convict him on the charges or attempted murder and arson.
Schaaf’s three-day trail started Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said in her opening statements the homeowners were Schaaf’s ex-in-laws.
In April 2020, Kristi Chamberlain and Michael Schaaf split and she filed for divorce a month later. From late May to early June of that year, she moved in with her parents, Floyd and Joyce Chamberlain, who live on Newton Road.
At 2:30 a.m. on July 8, the Chamberlains’ smoke detector went off. They were able to exit the home and Floyd, being a former firefighter, attempted to put out the blaze.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Center Township Fire Department also responded, Blackburn said.
A lighter like those used to start a grill was found 15 feet from the home and was submitted for DNA testing, she said.
A lab analyst will testify the lighter tested positive for Schaaf’s DNA, she said.
“This was no accident, ladies and gentlemen,” Blackburn said. “Someone poured gasoline by the house, right next to the propane line, and set the house on fire.”
The fire marshal also will testify the fire was no accident but was arson, she said.
“Floyd and Joyce were lucky to make it out alive,” she said.
Defense attorney Steven Spitler pointed out “the indictment against my client is not proof, it is just an allegation.”
He reminded the jury that the defense does not have to prove Schaaf’s innocent but that the burden is on the state to prove he is guilty.
As evidence will show, the state will not be able to meet that burden because Schaaf wasn’t anywhere near Bowling Green when the fire was set, Spitler said.
He said the defense will question the investigation, or lack thereof, and provide cell phone tracking evidence.
“There are two sides to every story and the prosecutor cannot rule out reasonable doubt,” Spitler said.
The trial is scheduled to end Thursday.
Schaaf, 50, formerly of Findlay but currently in jail, was indicted in October 2020 for two counts aggravated arson, both first-degree felonies and aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony,
He was later indicted for felonious assault for knowingly causing serious physical harm to the woman in the home. That charge is a second-degree felony.