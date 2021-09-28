The case against a Perrysburg woman charged with vehicular assault, and other related charges, is going to trial.
Megan Mitro, 36, appeared Sept. 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
She waived her right to a jury trial and the matter was set for a three-day court trial to begin on Oct. 6.
A plea offer was made to the defendant during her morning her court appearance but was ultimately rejected through a communication from her attorney to the court in the afternoon.
Mitro was indicted in November for felonious assault, first-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, or drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor.
She was indicted again in April for aggravated vehicular assault charge, a third-degree felony, for allegedly causing serious physical harm to a police officer.
The plea offered by Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos would have required Mitro to plead guilty to the charges in the first indictment with the state dismissing the vehicular assault charge and staying silent at time of sentencing.
A Perrysburg police officer was injured during an Oct. 26 incident when his arm got tangled in the window of a vehicle that was reportedly trying to leave the scene of a crash.
The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Louisiana Avenue and involved a private property crash.
While being questioned by police, Mitro reportedly disregarded the officer’s commands and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. She reportedly dragged the officer, who was attempting to remove the keys from the ignition of her Dodge, for an unknown distance before he fell to the pavement, sustaining significant injuries to his arm, hip and tailbone.
He was transported to a hospital by Perrysburg medics.
Mitro fled the scene but was later reportedly located by Perrysburg Township police at her home.
The proceedings, which started in the morning, were continued after lunch to allow defense attorney William Hayes to discuss the plea offer with his client.
“This is an intriguing offer,” he said, stating it was new to him.
Boos said he did email the proposal to Hayes on Sept. 5.
“I didn’t want the court to think we were springing an offer at the last minute,” he said.