A Pemberville man has rejected a plea offer and his trial date has been set.
Pleda J. Phommalee, 47, appeared before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry Tuesday
He is accused of accepting money to do home repairs and then using it to gamble and not complete the services agreed upon.
The offer was for Phommalee to plead guilty to the theft, make restitution of $6,279 to the victim and in return the state would remain silent at sentencing, said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans.
“My client has rejected that offer,” said Esteban Callejas.
The trial was set to start Oct. 14.
Phommalee was hired in January to install drywall at a Wayne Road home and allegedly kept pushing back the date of work. The customer demanded his deposits be returned, at which point he was told by Phommalee the money had been lost to gambling but he was now willing to complete the work.
The victim pressed charges.
When Phommalee appeared in court in July, Callejas had asked for intervention in lieu of conviction for his client.
Hoppenjans was not in favor of that recommendation, saying the victim “would significantly be in opposition.”
Mayberry denied the request.
In June 2005, Phommalee was sentenced to six months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for theft and was told to pay restitution of $643 to, at the time, a business in Northwood and an individual who lived in Bowling Green.
He was to contact a counseling agency for gambling addiction and was ordered not to be inside any premises where gambling is taking place.