A North Baltimore man accused of inducing panic has rejected a plea deal.
Defense attorney Scott Coon rejected the offer on behalf of his client, Steven Eninger.
Eninger, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
Eninger was indicted in July for inducing panic and obstructing official business, both fifth-degree felonies; and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said if Eninger pleaded guilty to the obstructing justice charge and one of the fifth-degree felony charges, the remaining felony five charge would be dismissed at sentencing.
“He rejects that offer,” Coon said.
A jury trial is set for Feb. 2.
On June 9, Eninger is accused of causing the evacuation of a public place resulting in economic harm of between $1,000-$7,000 but not physical harm, according to the indictment. He also is accused of preventing the performance of a public official that hampered lawful duties. The offense created a risk physical harm to the public.