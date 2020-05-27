A jury trial for a man charged with vehicular homicide after 2018 crash will be held.
The three-day jury trial for Lawrence Joshua Nastal, 30, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, will be July 8-10 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
When Mayberry asked about a plea offer, Wood county Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans said no deal was extended.
Nastal’s attorney, Scott Coon, confirmed his client wished for a trial.
Nastal is charged with causing the Aug. 3, 2018 crash on Interstate 280, just south of the Walbridge Road overpass near Millbury, that killed three people.
He was indicted on six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts for each victim; and four counts of aggravated vehicular assault for injuries suffered by two others, again two counts for each.
Lisa Balsizer, 54, and Callie Balsizer, 21, died at the scene. Carl Balsizer, 65, died later at a hospital. All were of Gibsonburg.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports at the time, Nastal struck several vehicles that were backed up in “stop-and-go” traffic.
Lisa Balsizer was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler at the time of the crash.
Nastal’s truck first struck a 2008 Buick Lucerne operated by Anthony Reino, Gibsonburg, before striking the Balsizer vehicle as well as a 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Joseph Demargo, Vermillion.
After striking the other vehicles, Nastal’s tractor-trailer ran off the side of the road and overturned. The Balsizer Jeep also left the right side of the road and caught fire. Demargo’s Buick struck two other vehicles. There were also two more vehicles that were impacted.
The homicide counts are all third-degree felonies. The assault charges are fourth-degree felonies.
Nastal remains out on an own-recognizance bond.