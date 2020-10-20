A Toledo man charged with eight counts of rape has declined a plea offer.
Gregory Scott Kamer Jr., 34, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Pamela Gross said if Kamer pleaded guilty, the state would recommend 35 years in prison. He also must register as a Tier III sex offender, she said.
Defense attorney Scott Coon declined the offer on behalf of his client.
Mayberry said that the rape charges carry a sentence of life in prison and that if Kamer accepted the state’s offer, the penalty would be substantially less.
Kamer was indicted in November with eight counts of rape, which are all first-degree felonies, along with two counts of gross sexual imposition, which are third-degree felonies. He was also indicted on two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, which are fourth-degree felonies.
The alleged victim was 5 years old at the time of the offenses, which occurred in 2018 and 2019.
His five-day trial will start Monday.