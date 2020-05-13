A trial date is set for a man accused of inducing panic after dropping off an unknown substance at a government agency.
Daniel Lee Gerschutz, 73, of Carey, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of inducing panic, an aggravated fourth-degree felony.
His attorney appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack to ask for a new trial date.
Gerschutz allegedly dropped off a bag of unknown substance at the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation office on the Bowling Green State University campus on July 1.
If Gerschutz does not change his plea at his final pretrial conference on July 19, the case will go to trial.
“He is not willing to plea to any felony, so I don’t believe there will be any plea discussion,” said his defense attorney, Dean Henry.
The trial date, originally set for May 20, was moved to July 29-31.
After Gerschutz allegedly left the powder, the BCII office building had to be evacuated for six hours. The haz-mat team was called in and found no physical threats. There were no injuries, and no one was transported for decontamination treatment.
Gerschutz posted a $50,000 bond in December on the stipulation he have no contact with BCII or Bowling Green State University.
The office is located on North College Drive.
Henry said the two-day trial set for May 20 was not in his client’s best interest, as his age puts him into the at-risk category for contacting coronavirus.
“May 20 is too early to do a face-to-face jury trial,” Henry said. “I think it would be prudent to push the case.”
The “stay at home” order continues through May 29, he added.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn had no objection.
“My client is in no hurry,” Henry said. “I don’t believe time is going to help or hurt this case.”
He did ask for the chemical analysis of the substance his client allegedly left at the office and asked for confirmation it had been tested.