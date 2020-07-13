A trial date has been confirmed for a man accused of leaving a bag of unknown substance at a Bowling Green agency.
Daniel Lee Gerschutz, 73, of Carey, will appear at trial for the fourth-degree felony of inducing panic on July 29-31.
If found guilty, he faces up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine, according to Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Gerschutz and his attorney, Dean Henry, appeared in Mack’s courtroom Monday. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Gerschutz allegedly dropped off a bag of unknown substance at the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation office on the Bowling Green State University campus on July 1, 2019.
After Gerschutz allegedly left the powder, the BCII office building had to be evacuated for six hours. The haz-mat team was called in and found no physical threats. There were no injuries, and no one was transported for decontamination treatment.
Gerschutz posted a $50,000 bond in December on the stipulation he have no contact with BCII or Bowling Green State University.
The office is located on North College Drive.