Trial dates have been set for two Fremont men accused of assault following a drive-by shooting in Bowling Green.
James Jermain Starks Jackson, 23, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.
A June 1 trial date was set.
Jackson’s appearance was via video from the Wood County Justice Center.
Jackson and co-defendant Michael Shauntea Moore Jr., 19, were indicted for felonious assault and attempt to commit an offense after “trying to cause the death of another” during a drive-by shooting.
Jackson also was indicted for having a weapon while under disability after being indicted or convicted of aggravated riot in Sandusky County.
Jackson pleaded not guilty to all three charges at his arraignment Feb. 28.
Moore, who also remains in jail, had his case heard via telephone with Reger on Friday. He also is from Fremont and was reportedly in the vehicle with Jackson at the time of the shooting.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment March 13.
His trial date is Aug. 25.
Jackson’s attorney Sarah Roller, said she received an offer from the state Thursday and asked for additional time to go over that offer with her client.
She would not disclose what that offer was.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said if this case goes to trial, it would take four days.
Reger denied a request by Roller to address Jackson’s bond, which will remain at $500,000.
“The court will deny that request,” he said.
Bond also is $500,000, no 10%, for Moore.
Jackson was identified by Bowling Green police as the suspect through witness statements and video surveillance after allegedly shooting a 21-year-old Toledo man in the stomach on Feb. 9 in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Jackson was arrested Feb. 12 for attempted murder in Cleveland, after the Bowling Green Police Division issued a warrant earlier in the day.
A discussion on Jackson’s Constitutional rights to a speedy trial were discussed. Reger said he could move cases and free up the week of May 18.
“Based on statements made by the governor yesterday, I believe there will be a progressive lessoning of the ‘stay at home’ order,” Reger said.
It is unclear if that will apply to juries.
The order extends until May 1.
According to Dobson, Jackson has been incarcerated for 65 days as of Friday, “which would put the typical 90-day speedy trial … at May 10 or May 11.”
State legislation has been passed to extend that time.
A final pretrial conference was set for May 8 for Jackson and July 17 for Moore. At that time, they could change their pleas if they so choose.