Six defendants accused in the March hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student appeared for status pretrials on Thursday.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman approved the motion to continue the trials of Jacob Krinn, Daylen Dunson, Troy Henricksen, Canyon Caldwell and Jarrett Prizel to May 16.
The trials had been scheduled to start in January.
These cases will be joined in one trial since they arise out of the same series of acts and should be tried together, Kuhlman ruled in October.
The attorneys for Krinn, Dunson, Henricksen and Caldwell discussed the case Thursday via telephone.
The attorney for Benjamin Boyers also met via telephone. He has filed opposition to having his client be tried with the other five.
Krinn, 20, Delaware, faces the most serious charges as the fraternity Big Brother to Stone Foltz, who died after drinking an entire bottle of alcohol.
Krinn was indicted in April on charges of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.
If Krinn is found guilty on all charges, he faces a maximum 19 years in prison.
Dunson, 21, Cleveland Heights, was indicted on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, eight counts hazing, seven counts failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
Henricksen, 24, Grove City, was indicted on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, eight counts hazing and seven counts failing to comply with underage alcohol laws
Caldwell, 22, Dublin, was indicted on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, eight counts hazing, seven counts failing to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.
Prizel, 20, Olean, New York, was indicted for of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, eight counts hazing and seven counts failing to comply with underage alcohol laws.
Boyers, 22, Sylvania, was initially charged with hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. Those charges were dismissed. He was later indicted for third-degree involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, eight counts hazing, and seven counts failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
Boyers’ defense attorney Kurt Bruderly has opposed the state’s motion for joinder and asked that his client be tried separately.
According to court documents, Bruderly said that his client lived in the off-campus house where the alleged hazing incident occurred and served as an officer of the fraternity. But he had no role in the planning, preparation or execution of the fraternity’s initiation ceremony.
Boyers is scheduled to be in court Dec. 10.
Two of the eight men indicted in the hazing death have accepted plea deals.
Aaron Lehane, 21, Bowling Green, pleaded guilty in October to the amended charge of obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors; and one count failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a first-degree misdemeanor.
At sentencing, the state will dismiss the remaining six counts of failure to comply.
Niall Sweeney, 21, Bowling Green, pleaded guilty in September to the amended charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and to one count of hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
He had previously been charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failing to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.
The remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing as long as Sweeney continues to cooperate.
Foltz, a sophomore at the Bowling Green State University, died in March from alcohol poisoning at an off-campus fraternity event.
On March 4, pledges attended a party at the Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus house. Krinn allegedly provided a bottle of alcohol to Foltz.
Krinn reportedly took Foltz home and left him on a couch. A roommate later found Foltz unresponsive in his Bowling Green apartment and began CPR.
Foltz died on March 7. His blood alcohol content was 0.394.