Tree work closes Biddle Street on Tuesday

Biddle Street, between East Wooster and Clough streets, will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The closure is required in conjunction with tree work in the area.
Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 2:41 pm
Biddle Street, between East Wooster and Clough streets, will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The closure is required in conjunction with tree work in the area.
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, November 1, 2019 2:41 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]