Portions of South Church Street and East Reed Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to tree work in the area.
South Church, between Clough Street and City Parking Lot 3, will close at 7:30 a.m. to traffic. During the closure, access to Lot 3 and the Huntington parking lot will be maintained. Once work is complete on South Church, the road will reopen.
Crews will then move to East Reed, which will be closed from Main Street to North Prospect streets. It is expected that East Reed will reopen at approximately 4 p.m.This schedule is dependent upon progress of work and weather.