For locations served by city refuse and recycling collection, Christmas trees will be collected through a special one week collection in January.
This year’s collection will begin on Monday. Collection is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling schedule.
Follow these guidelines:
· Trees should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. the Monday of the scheduled collection week.
· Remove all decorations, metal nails, lights and tree stands.
· Trees should not be left in bags.
Once crews complete a street, they will not return. Christmas trees are recycled into wood chips, which are available for resident use.