For locations served by city refuse and recycling collection, Christmas trees will be collected through a special one week collection in January.

This year’s collection will begin on Monday. Collection is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling schedule.

Follow these guidelines:

· Trees should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. the Monday of the scheduled collection week.

· Remove all decorations, metal nails, lights and tree stands.

· Trees should not be left in bags.

Once crews complete a street, they will not return. Christmas trees are recycled into wood chips, which are available for resident use.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags