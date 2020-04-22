ROSSFORD — Issues with recycling and refuse collection, already in flux with rising costs, are continuing with the impact of the coronavirus.
“Since I’ve been on council, I know you’ve heard me say trash breeds trash. If you drive the alleyways and around some of the neighborhoods, there’s a lot of trash buildup back there, from junk vehicles to motors to tires,” said Councilman Jerry Staczek at last week’s council meeting.
He had some recommendations for restarting a discontinued “anything-goes” trash pickup program. They include raise zoning violation fines for nuisance properties, police zoning violations and increase zoning regulations.
“There’s been a trade off. We haven’t been doing the yearly anything-goes pickup. So guess what? Year after year that we haven’t done that, (refuse) just sits there, because they have nowhere to put it,” Staczek said. “We’re saving the money up front by not providing the service, but on the back end we’re getting the blight on the community.”
City Administrator Allyson Murray responded by saying a once-a-year, anything-goes pickup is included in options that are currently out for bid.
“Included in that, along with the every week pickup of the recycling and yard waste would be a one-time, once-a-year, anything pickup, like we have done in the past,” Murray said.
City administration has been working on the bid for refuse collection.
Waste Management representatives also met with council earlier this year and made a presentation on the increasingly expensive recycling business.
The public works committee met March 26 and decided the alternatives to be bid should be:
• Current weekly refuse pickup with bi-weekly recycling pickup
• Refuse only, no recycling pickup
• Resident must pay for a recycling can (similar to the yard waste program)
Additionally, the committee asked former city Administrator Ed Ciecka, who has been working with the city on a consulting basis, to look into an additional option: bulk pickup, where the vendor would give a bid for a single once-a-year bulk pickup at each house. This would be something similar to what the city used to offer.
Ciecka agreed to continue looking into the concept, but had reservations about it because the quantity and logistics of loading/disposing would be unknown. It was noted that when city did it in the past, backhoes occasionally had to be used for loading.
The concept of using roll-off dumpsters for drop-off recycling, instead of pick-up at residences, was also suggested at the council meeting. Use of unused elementary school parking lots at closed facilities was suggested for dumpster locations. Administration agreed to look into the idea further.
Waste Management trash and recycling carts will continue to be picked up as they have in the past. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, yard waste pickup (grass clipping, brush or tree limbs), the brown-lid cart subscription program and bulk item pickups (furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances) and any extra bags or any items, are suspended until further notice.
The public works committee has also posted that branches may be set at the curb the last full week of April. As public works employees return to work, the branches will be picked up.