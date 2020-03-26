The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.

March 16

1319 Brookwoode Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Mullins, to Josh and Deidre Jones, $342,000.

1107 Bowling Green Road East, Bradner, agricultural, 2.04 acres, from Carolyn Davidson, trustee, to Bradner BTS Retail LLC, $158,500.

0 River Road, Pemberville, residential, from Andrew and Chelsey Biesterveld, to Robin Lohmann, $13,000.

9156 Devils Hole Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Suzanne Vandall, to Jesse Thornton and Jaimee Hiser, $208,000.

204 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders Inc., to Alexandria and Steven Ryan, $287,900.

7066 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Charlotte Sowinski, to Ryan and Cassandra Grieve, $216,000.

10225 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Old Republic Diversified Services, to Paul McArthur, trustee, $255,000.

10225 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Emily Hord, to Old Republic Diversified Services, $270,000.

13975 Otsego Pike, Weston, residential, from Department of Veterans Affairs, to Tony Lowery II and Alexis Wulff, $62,500.

1035 Village Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Jamie Kominek, to Trenton Tatham, $153,000.

March 18

224 Bridge St., Pemberville, residential, from Walter Davidson, trustee, to Leo Gray, $68,000.

326 N. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Douglas and Karen Simmons, to Matthew Wyse, $112,500.

3270 Chapel Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John Schoen, to Brett and Amanda Aplin, $134,000.

14888 Reddington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, to Alvin Leo, $359,000.

26900 Riverford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Randy and Shelley Pryka, to Amanda and Kevin Thome, $305,000.

14624 Dexter Falls Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jane Titer, to Karen Ashleman, $160,000.

402 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from Sharon Williams, to Justin Altaffer, $150,250.

807 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Troy and Kylee Bateson, to Zane and Jessica Powell, $196,000.

2111 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Sean and Amy Lolo, to Jonah and Meggan Cook, $249,000.

March 19

0 Main St., Bairdstown, residential, from Alice Burris, to Gregory Grilliot, $3,500.

1124 Raven Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Terence and Allison Armentano, to Rick Sigmon and Katheryn Banks, $254,000.

395 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jesse and Laura Musgrove, to Hanan Orra, $158,000.

March 20

52 Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Sandra Hampton-Berl, to Kimberly Coates, $125,000.

9943 Wayne Road, Wayne, residential, from Ricky Riggs, to Nathaniel Finch, $134,000.

155 E. College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Thomas and Roberta Reiter, to Dana Hefflinger, $139,000.

9610 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Arthur and Elizabeth Raker, to Cristin Reno, $302,000.

128 Clayton St., Walbridge, residential, from Family G&C Investments LLC of Ohio, to Kayla and Joshua Beebe, $137,000.

5443 Dry Creek Road, Northwood, residential, from Michael and Cheryl Mecchi, to Jamie Dominique and Elizabeth Heil, $355,000.

0
0
0
0
0