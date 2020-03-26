The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
March 16
1319 Brookwoode Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Mullins, to Josh and Deidre Jones, $342,000.
1107 Bowling Green Road East, Bradner, agricultural, 2.04 acres, from Carolyn Davidson, trustee, to Bradner BTS Retail LLC, $158,500.
0 River Road, Pemberville, residential, from Andrew and Chelsey Biesterveld, to Robin Lohmann, $13,000.
9156 Devils Hole Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Suzanne Vandall, to Jesse Thornton and Jaimee Hiser, $208,000.
204 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders Inc., to Alexandria and Steven Ryan, $287,900.
7066 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Charlotte Sowinski, to Ryan and Cassandra Grieve, $216,000.
10225 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Old Republic Diversified Services, to Paul McArthur, trustee, $255,000.
10225 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Emily Hord, to Old Republic Diversified Services, $270,000.
13975 Otsego Pike, Weston, residential, from Department of Veterans Affairs, to Tony Lowery II and Alexis Wulff, $62,500.
1035 Village Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Jamie Kominek, to Trenton Tatham, $153,000.
March 18
224 Bridge St., Pemberville, residential, from Walter Davidson, trustee, to Leo Gray, $68,000.
326 N. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Douglas and Karen Simmons, to Matthew Wyse, $112,500.
3270 Chapel Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John Schoen, to Brett and Amanda Aplin, $134,000.
14888 Reddington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, to Alvin Leo, $359,000.
26900 Riverford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Randy and Shelley Pryka, to Amanda and Kevin Thome, $305,000.
14624 Dexter Falls Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jane Titer, to Karen Ashleman, $160,000.
402 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from Sharon Williams, to Justin Altaffer, $150,250.
807 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Troy and Kylee Bateson, to Zane and Jessica Powell, $196,000.
2111 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Sean and Amy Lolo, to Jonah and Meggan Cook, $249,000.
March 19
0 Main St., Bairdstown, residential, from Alice Burris, to Gregory Grilliot, $3,500.
1124 Raven Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Terence and Allison Armentano, to Rick Sigmon and Katheryn Banks, $254,000.
395 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jesse and Laura Musgrove, to Hanan Orra, $158,000.
March 20
52 Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Sandra Hampton-Berl, to Kimberly Coates, $125,000.
9943 Wayne Road, Wayne, residential, from Ricky Riggs, to Nathaniel Finch, $134,000.
155 E. College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Thomas and Roberta Reiter, to Dana Hefflinger, $139,000.
9610 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Arthur and Elizabeth Raker, to Cristin Reno, $302,000.
128 Clayton St., Walbridge, residential, from Family G&C Investments LLC of Ohio, to Kayla and Joshua Beebe, $137,000.
5443 Dry Creek Road, Northwood, residential, from Michael and Cheryl Mecchi, to Jamie Dominique and Elizabeth Heil, $355,000.