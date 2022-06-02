The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 25
102 Kline St. and 0 Main St., Bairdstown, residential, from Marlene Steiner, successor trustee, to Marlene Steiner, $490,000.
343 Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Schnorf Properties, to Court and Main Ventures, $142,000.
245 Central Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Byron Lindquist, to Ahshawlee Lindquist, $103,800.
408 Margaret Ave., North Baltimore, commercial, 0.17 acres, from Doug and Sherry Wickard, trustees, to Arthur Patterson, $80,000.
26965 Pemberville Road, Lake Township, residential, from Margie and Jason Brinkman, to Brady and Nyomi Lewis, $161,500.
2038 and 0 Tracy Road, Northwood, commercial, 0.6 acres, from Barbara Lau, to Greyter Properties, $75,000.
1919 Drouillard Road, Northwood, residential, from Summer Rohloff, to Nathan Hearn and Amy Bowen, $178,550.
8440 Birchwood Lane, Northwood, residential, from Cynthia Mitchell, Linda O’Shea, Sherri Wise and Dawn Morrin, to Audra Austin, $200,000.
2657 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Zachary and Andrea Opperman, $449,850.
136 Hillsdale Ave., Rossford, residential, from Sy Properties, to Darian Kusz, $135,250.
1018 and 0 Dixie Hwy. and 0 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from David and Jeanne Halada, to Leslie Fish, $301,000.
18680 Main St., Tontogany, residential, from James Cheatwood Jr., to William and Sharon Vore, $175,000.
May 26
722 Jefferson Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Maryann Messaros, to Christopher and Abigail Lamarr, $177,000.
309 Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from BK Rentals, to Board of Trustees of the Wood County District Public Library, $179,000.
10130 Linwood Road, Center Township, residential, from Mavillino Custom Homes, to Dillon and Kendal Speziali, $378,500.
6584 Alexander Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Thomas and Lynne Kontak, to Jon Wozniak, $225,000.
210 Wilber St. and 0 Windsor Road, Walbridge, residential, from Kaleb Smith, to Vera Parton, $141,000.
26581 Catawba Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Dale and Nancy Krausnick, to Joseph and Elena Flom, $412,500.
1018 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $57,000.
135 Barton Creek, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $57,000.
1013 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, $57,000.
3253 Chasenwood Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Jiafan Wang and Hejie Yang, to Shuteng Niu, $370,000.
25696 Brittany Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Andrea Meador, to William Adamiak, $380,000.
26323 and 0 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Pamela Fronce, to Janice Pollock, $588,444.
655 Kirkshire Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Bryan and Julie Skrzyniecki, to Jessica Lubinski, $325,000.
136 Eagle Point Road, Rossford, residential, from Stephen and Debra Kehren, to David Royce, $152,500.
May 27
802 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kyle and Tiffany Genson, to Andre and Sherri Ballard, $175,000.
67 Windrush Bourne, Bowling Green, residential, from Deborah LeGalley, to Benjamine Kalakewich and Christine Rohrs, $256,000.
107 Secor Woods Lane, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jacob and Cassandra Roy, to Christina Roy, trustee, $449,900.
112 Cranden Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ann Sinclair, to Eagle Point Properties, $248,000.
2141 Old Trail Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Rahul Chakravarty, to Amanda Wilburn, $365,000.
219 and 0 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Christina Fisher, to Habitat for Humanity, $2,300.
0 Tontogany Creek Road, Tontogany, agricultural, 2.98 acres, from Wolverine Agricultural Investments, to Ann and Erica Lipstraw, $52,500.