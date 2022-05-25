The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
May 18
8553 Fostoria Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Larry and Virginia Bennett, to Scott Hutton, $60,000.
105 Gorrill Drive, Wayne, residential, from Jeremiah and Mollie McGee, to Marvin McGee, $140,000.
157 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Katherine Howell and Spencer Sullivan, $435,955.
25581 Normandy Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jean Haar, to Melanie Jennings, $510,000.
21665 Bradner Road, Troy Township, residential, from Jay Haar, to Scott and Susan Simpson, $300,000.
May 19
810 and 0 Fifth St., Bowling Green, commercial, 0.12 acres, from Newlove and Jeffers Rentals, to CDK Renovations, $720,000.
511 and 0 College Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from JM Newlove Rentals, to CDK Renovations, $125,000.
820 Standish Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Shannon Jacoby, to Charles Rogers and Emily Smith, $170,000.
28049 and 0 Broadway Road, Lake Township, residential, from Heidi Sells Homes, to Scott Brackett, $146,000.
5835 Neill Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Dennis Reef, to Elizabeth David Properties LLC, $142,000.
5825 Cherokee Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Caleb and Whitney Reighard, to Bruce and Hilda Jarvis, $253,750.
3511 and 0 Latcha Road, Lake Township, residential, from Timothy Martin Jr., to Rick and Christine Vail, $250,000.
1248 and 0 South St., Millbury, residential, from Joseph and Denise Calevro, to Joseph Calevro and Barbara Bongratz, $75,000.
14867 Defiance Pike, Liberty Township, residential, from Scott and Sandra McGiffin, to Rebecca Marshall, $127,500.
217 and 0 Morgan St., Northwood, residential, from Amanda Johnson, to Sophia Lombardo, $154,000.
29206 Hufford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Spencer Brogan and Kristine Seibert, to Julie Baggett, $202,500.
2669 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to Daniel and Marie Hurst, $479,850.
142 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $66,900.
May 20
1346 Woodlark Trace, Bowling Green, residential, from TBCH Properties, to Phillip Smith, $407,220.
5949 Walbridge Road, Lake Township, residential, from Schober Rentals Limited, to James Butson, $87,500.
1095 Michelle Drive, Millbury, residential, from Gary Schober, to Kyle Edwards, $216,000.
15432 Steen Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Margarito Mendieta Jr., to Jeffrey Riehl and Julian Mendieta-Rindy, $114,000.
15151 Cypress Drive, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to George and Dolores Perez, $59,900.
22879 Main St., Custar, residential, from Deborah Bechstein, to Joshua Hathaway, $42,900.
1021 and 0 Kennedy Lane, Fostoria, residential, from Jean Fields, to Gage Boyd, $148,000.
229 Birchdale Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Quang Luu and Thanh Nguyen, to Matthew Sears, $198,000.
May 23
145 Harlan Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Daryl Keller, to Darlene Limmer, $162,000.
500 and 0 Monroe St., Fostoria, residential, from Aaron Pine, to David and Lucina Brose, $175,000.
25554 Broad Ave., Perrysburg Township, residential, from Ragnarok Enterprises, to Jamie and Kasey Kuhlman, $95,000.
145 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
25545 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Benjamin Valis, to Bashar and Hind Saour, $632,500.
26884 Riverford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Cassia Black, to Kathleen and Marc Wismer, $435,000.
911 Bexley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Clarence Reider, to Amelia and Justin Saxton, $265,100.
31 and 0 Main St., Luckey, residential, from Zion Evangelical Lutheran Congregation, to Michael and Chelsey Curry, $197,000.
May 24
927 Champagne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Bonita Lazenby, to Scott and Joanne Riddle, $250,113.
17628 Pansey Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from Pansey Lane LLC, to B & L Properties, $197,500.
1328 Roundhead Road, McComb, residential, from Frank Garza, to Kaleb and Joshua Kathrens, $182,000.
21378 Dixie Hwy., Middleton Township, residential, from Dylan and Morgan Terry, to Eric Miller and Emily Kukowski, $350,000.
2645 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Peter Boice II and Saul Madison, $499,850.
17 Winfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Aditya and Sweta Thakker, $589,850.
0 Otsego Pike and 19537 and 0 U.S. 6, Weston, agricultural. residential, and industrial, 45.08 acres, from Leader Industrial, to Koval Holdings, $1,100,000.