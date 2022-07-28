The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
July 18
879 Ferndale Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Dale and Mary Smeltzer, trustees, to Greenbridge Properties, $75,000.
318 Larchwood Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Kenneth and Rita Schoeni, co-trustees, to Brian and Joanna King, $275,000.
15561 Fostoria Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Patrick Sheffer, to Joel and Joy Sheffer, $129,000.
6640 Alexander Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Zachary and Courtney Thomas, to Joshua Runals, $245,000.
109 High St., Haskins, residential, from Jonathan and Laura Dinan, to Drew Teifke and Andrew Moser, $185,000.
320 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Burcu and Ozden Ozturan, to Terri Sickels, $70,000.
7316 Starlawn Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from SFR3-000 LLC, to Megan Rolf and Daryl Maierle, $215,000.
8502 Five Point Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Dale Woolley, trustee, to Kaitlyn Finley and Dylan Mauder, $159,500.
10464 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Matthew and Jane Shafer, to Fernando Valencia and Alicia Perez, $285,000.
10045 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Rosemary Scott, Julianne and Etienne Eggenberger, to Julianne and Etienne Eggenberger, $153,000.
1820 Hidden Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Colleen Bury, to Carl and Cheryl Horvath, $329,000.
16967 W. Bowling Green Road, Plain Township, residential, from Karen Burris, to Justin and Roselyn Brinkman, $387,500.
327 Lorraine Place, Rossford, residential, from Lisa Walford, to Zachary Bubois and Ashley Baer, $225,000.
24501 Stony Ridge Road and 0 Five Point Road, Troy Township, residential, from Catherine Wyss, to John and Shelly Wyss, $150,000.
July 19
120 Evers Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Christopher Dirando, to Trenton and Molly Goodwin, $184,900.
841 and 0 Eighth St., Bowling Green, residential, from JFN Rentals, to Falconsrent LLC, $1,000,000.
1352 Walbridge Road, Lake Township, residential, from Jesse and Jessica Whitt, to Erica and Eric Grubbs, $284,000.
24565 W. River Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Marsha Molnar, trustee, to Graham and Cynthia Weaver, trustees, $530,000.
109 and 0 Church St., Haskins, residential, from Andrew Kolbe, to Joshua Hill, $235,000.
1962 West Point Drive, Northwood, residential, from Victor and Deborah Glass, trustees, to Howard and Brittney Lacourse, $142,000.
30055 St. Andrews Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from James Coffman, to Lacey Fix, $242,500.
9609 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Deborah Dannelley, to Thomas and Carol Wolf, $250,000.
1066 Birch Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jennifer Keller, to NED LLC, $105,000.
131 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Zhihad and Lifeng Zhou, $489,850.
26470 Carrington Blvd. and 0 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Joel Osborn, to Jennifer and Kevin Conaway, $595,000.
511 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from Jonathan and Carey Monk, to Derek Ortega, $205,000.
July 20
941 N. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Ronald and Karen Springstead, to Jonathon and Rachel Froman, $146,000.
123 and 121 S. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Almar Family Limited Partnership, to Church and Main Holdings LLC, $1,140,000.
721 and 0 Fourth St., 439 and 325 S. Church St., 125 and 0 N. Main St., Bowling Green, residential and commercial properties, from KDZ Corporation, to American Title Agency, trustee, $390,000.
618 S. Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Mike Foreman Rentals, to Jayden Stanton, $200,000.
15520 and 0 S. River Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Jamie and Karen Przybylski, to Adam and Angela Konrad, $188,000.
24362 and 24372 Second St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Raymon Youngs, to Phillip Tolles and Marleen Valerio, $142,000.
500 E. Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from Phyllis Rensch, to Amy Brehm, $10,000.
1307 Railroad St., Millbury, residential, from John and Jillian Wagner, Jason Foote and Heather Duval-Foote, to LCI Investments, $134,900.
219 and 0 E. Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Michael and Rosemary Schober, to LCI Investments, $142,000.
7915 Milton Road, Milton Township, residential, from Katie Schutzberg, to Jason Durst, $137,000.
2474 Jamestown Drive, Northwood, residential, from Janet Smith, to Steven Seevers, $155,000.
9864 Ford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jennifer Rollo, to Kathleen Rhoda, $240,000.
26738 Stargate Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Adam Konrad, to Karen and Jamie Przbylski, $162,000.
321 and 0 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen and Elizabeth Cox, to Baby JB Pad 321 LLC, $850,000.
967 Lober Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffery and Kristina Keller, to Julia Bragg and Keven Ryan, $295,000.
2064 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Schuchismita Shakar and Mithun Bhowmick, $334,916.
26595 Catawba Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Trent and Summer Thompson, to James and Stacey Murray, $479,000.
860 Brookfield Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Julie Kunos, trustees, to Eric and Julia Momenee, $381,000.
14 Meadowbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Carole Bradford, to Michael and Pamela Biller, $139,000.
12164 Jefferson St., Perrysburg, residential, from Sri and Kyle Sniecinski, to Ali Sahlieh, $385,000.
0 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Brian and Karen Hughes, to Jacob and Teagan Wallace, $1,426.
700 Highland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Chase Miller and Nicole Dumas, to Phyllis Burks, $188,000.
311 and 0 Hillcrest Place, Rossford, residential, from Daniel Pohlman, to Sy Properties, $100,275.
96 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Riley and Anna Reese, to Justin Vanatta and Celeste Voight, $375,000.
July 21
24022 W. Second St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Nancy Jacob, to Mitchell Simmons, $143,000.
28207 Schriber Road, Lake Township, residential, from Randy and Michele Lashuay, to Benjamin and Miranda Swartz, $281,750.
27621 Pemberville Road, Lake Township, residential, from Patrick and Susan Gallagher, to Gerald and Ashley Lathrop, $164,400.
4311 and 0 Defiance Pike, Montgomery Township, residential, from Donald and Becky Allen, to Adam Dutton, $180,000.
207 Earl St. and 0 George St., Northwood, residential, from Johnson Hollis, to US Bank Trust National Association, trustee, $132,000.
26228 Black Oak Court, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Kerry Bradley, trustee, to Dean and Jennifer Beauch, $250,000.
0 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Brian and Karen Hughes, to Robert and Lois Weisler, $1,158.
122 Rosedale Place, Rossford, residential, from David Pindoley, trustee, to Rebecca Galvin, $230,000.
July 22
6712 Rosendale Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Matthew and Amy Hoiles, to Jesse and Morgan Slone, $377,000.
1022 Clough St., Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, trustee, to Adam Smith and Madison Stump-Smith, $180,000.
1563 Rosewood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Adam and Jana Bechstein, to Kent and Amy Darr, $300,000.
314 Rudolph Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Jeremy Joseph, to Lori Metsker, $195,400.
5587 Isch Road, Lake Township, residential, from Richard Crawford, to William Schaupert Jr., $64,000.
2305 and 0 Hanley Road, 0 Genoa Road and 0 Pemberville Road, Lake and Troy townships, residential and commercial, 211.85 acres, from Schulte Legacy Farms and Debra Valasek, to Schulte Legacy Farms, $590,000.
524 W. Eighth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Alexia Schlichting, to Jamie and Kasey Kuhlman, $170,000.
1459 Ridge Cross Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Poling, to Raul and Elizabeth Arroyo, $350,000.
2659 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Axius Development, to David and Stephanie Born, $370,000.
479 Timber Ridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Jessica Kersey and Brandon Sharples, to Melissa Martorana Harris and Paul Martorana II, $568,000.
0 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Brian and Karen Hughes, to Patrick and Crystal Murtha, $1,131.
0 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Brian and Karen Hughes, to Patrick and Crystal Murtha, $805.
0 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Brian and Karen Hughes, to Patrick and Crystal Murtha, $1,144.