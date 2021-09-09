The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 9
620 Orleans Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Charles Giffhorn, to Connor Rose, $100,000.
5861 Fostoria Road, Fostoria, residential, from Jpaz Obregon, to Armando and Bridget Gallegos, $210,000.
822 Jefferson Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Jason and Laura Gonder, to Katherine Mul-Hoffman and Ken Hoffman, $189,900.
895 Mill Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Katherine Heinold, to Anthony and Marissa Stoiber, $275,000.
815 Gould St., Northwood, residential, from Bounthiep Insixiengmay, to Wilken Enterprises, $50,000.
1628 Treetop Place, Bowling Green, residential, from K. Nathan and Lucia Bockbrader, to Troy and Paula Ernsthausen, $320,000.
2024 Maryland Place, Northwood, residential, from Andrea Riddle, to Barbara and Richard Gilliland, $124,000.
0 Fremont Pike, Rossford, commercial, 12.16 acres, from Patricia Nabel, trustee, to Signature Self Storage, $525,000.
760 Oak Knoll Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Bradley and Alycia Kita, to Katie and James Perkins, $305,000.
26703 Nawash Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Carol and Neal Barnard, to Robert Wise, $400,000.
2497 E. Broadway St., Northwood, commercial, Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Boonies Bar LLC, $150,000.
26316 Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jean Wideman, to Joseph and Marciann Williams, $250,000.
880 Commerce Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from Jebunk Properties, to Rainbow Connection Investment Properties, $550,000.
Aug. 10
928 Stone Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Leslie Munger, to Christopher and Lauren Purtee, $258,000.
8826 Pemberville Road, Risingsun, residential, from Emir and Jessica Gurkan, to Nicholas and Jennifer Evans, $325,000.
577 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Kathleen Amato, to Double K Estates, $175,000.
26549 Basswood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kelsey Yosick, to Rebecca Gofman and Yevgeny Yontov, $351,000.
246 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green, residential, from Marissa Saneholtz, to Ross Mazzupappa and Christina Humble, $150,000.
223 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, to Leticia Hernandez, $120,000.
158 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Krishna Thsaliki and Namratha Gadipudi, $351,087.
7401 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, commercial, from OZH LLC, to Eaton Pines, $16,000,000.
2497 East Broadway, Northwood, commercial, from Boonies Bar, to Foodcollaborative Inc., $175,000.
28001 Pemberville Road, Millbury, residential, from Rita Schober, to Hans and Laura Schober, trustees, $117,000.
Aug. 11
160 Quail Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Vicki Caldwell, to Jason Decker, $90,000.
1080 Sparrow Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Silverstone Management, to Ryan Strodhoff, $242,000.
9396 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen and Bonnie Kretz, to Zena Abd-Alahad and Azhar Abrahim, $400,000.
14722 Prairie Lake Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Constantine and Mary Dumas, to Joshua and Stephanie Blanchard, $360,000.
1255 Michelle Drive, Millbury, residential, from Michael and Linda Metz, to Hayle Gerke, $177,615.
9868 Bishopswood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald and Sarah Phillips, to Lakeisha Davis, $330,000.
1027 Village Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Amy McGiffin, to Jason Faykosh, $195,250.
113 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Santosh and Sanchali Nair, $450,410.
3711 Turtle Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Sarah Pirolli, to Kuntal and Anita Verma, $972,000.
213 S. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from George Smith, to Mitchell Archer, $126,900.
Aug. 12
10097 Shannon Hills Drive North, Perrysburg, residential, from Chad Baker, to Diana Stegman, $210,000.
1021 Fort Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Scott and Patricia Reitz, to Nancy Swigart, $185,000.
901 Fawn Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Chad Gibson, to Roberto Vela Jr., and Kelsey Vela, $317,000.
340 W. Third St., Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin Allen Jr. and Emily Freeman, to Scarlett Property Solutions, $55,000.
20565 Bradner Road, Luckey, residential, from Andrew and Gayle Kriston, to Jeffery Smithy and Alicia Pearce, $485,700.
20565 Bradner Road, Luckey, residential, from Andrew and Gayle Kriston, to Buffalo Trail Farms, $36,300.
1411 Morningside Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Judy Corner, to Jordan and Alan Holman, $165,000.
114 Church St., Wayne, residential, from Sandra Mellott, to Joshua Miller, $48,000.
632 Valley Drive, Rossford, residential, from Christopher Kiefer, to Dylan Kearns, $220,000.
717 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Trimen Enterprise, to Lisa and Randy Keesee, $141,000.
707 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Trimen Enterprise, to Randy and Lisa Keesee, $141,000.
570 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Trimen Enterprise, to Lisa and Randy Keesee, $141,000.