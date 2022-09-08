The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 29
333 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Melba Conway, to Jahnna and Samantha Ludeman, $148,500.
418 W. Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Bart Ferguson, et. al., to Kristen Lang and Shawn McCellan, $130,000.
5945 Cover Lane, Lake Township, residential, from John and Debra Fox, to Kaitlyn Baumer and Patrick Maloy, $200,000.
1607 Daniel Drive, Millbury, residential, from Maria Maluchnik, to Tyler Mack and Sarah Klink, $300,000.
305 Parkview Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Mallory Murphy, to Kristin and Michael Ward, $235,000.
0 W. River Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Francis Lyon, trustee, to Michael and Jocelyn Bostdorff, $115,000.
104 Sugar St., Haskins, residential, from Tanner Grenhagen and Allison Grimmer, $120,000.
4892 Birch Road, Perry Township, residential, from Thomas and Jennifer Stearns, to Clay Stearns and Madison Bowling, $189,000.
2323 McCutcheonville Road, Fostoria, residential, from Arthur Jarrod, to Marian Cousin, $145,396.
3010 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from North Creek Properties LLC, to Brian and Susan Banas, $635,000.
1607 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Charice and Barry Warncke, to Samuel Sarkissian and Steven Plat, $337,500.
2666 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Phani Talasila and Rekha Oleti, $443,500.
4917 Prestonwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Amy Fox, to Jay Shenk and Wing Fu, $495,000.
25491 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Shadab Shaikh and Sarah Mirza, to Douglas and Andrea Myers, $467,000.
1313 Seneca Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Mei Lung and Chi Lam, to Kelsey Conner Majdalani, $300,000.
26945 Whiteside Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Rhodes, to Chelsea Westfall, $160,000.
195 Hannum Ave., Rossford, residential, from William and Jessica Peters,to Patrick and Holli Maas, $150,000.
343 Hillside Drive, Rossford, residential, from Colleen Kennedy, to Zachary Wise, $179,000.
Aug. 30
227 Biddle St., Bowling Green, residential, from Beth and Steven Snyder, to Gerald Nadeau, $225,000.
1413 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Gerald and Eric Kern, to Corrie Grey, $235,000.
1025 Indian Ridge Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Bradley Snyder, to Bob Lee, $235,000.
207 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Ray Grau, to Eric and Jean Wilcik, $72,500.
15050 Cypress Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Muhamid Asif and Zainab Siddiqui, $408,000.
23084 Dunbridge Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jennifer and Landry Sheets, to Corleone Carter, $292,000.
418 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Andrea Helminiak, to North Star Networker LLC, $262,600.
567 Streamview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Antoinette Garmatter, to Tao Yang and Guannan Zhou, $431,001.
105 Mallard Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Adam and Chelsea Hoffman, to Stephany Bockbrader, $275,000.
358 and 0 Riverside Drive, Rossford, residential, from Tufal and Asma Khan, to Brian Geer, trustee, $936,000.
Aug. 31
214 Curtis Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from John and Louis Vinke, to Stuart Clark, $182,500.
573 and 0 E. Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Jerry and Shirley Ducat, to Matthew and Jennifer Kroeger, $140,000.
215 and 0 East St., North Baltimore, residential, from Linda Reichenbach, to Nickolas Kepling, $150,000.
420 Park Lane, Walbridge, residential, from Daniel Businger, et. al., to Ryan Businger and Samantha Castillo, $130,000.
9703 St. Andrews Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Alex and Kayla Norris, to Sydney Harris and Kassondra Verhoff, $230,000.
10621 Fremont Pike and 0 Lakevue Drive, Perrysburg Township, commercial, 6.38 acres, from Suemar Realty, to Aum Shiva Ya LLC, $4,300,000.
942 Stone Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Kristin and Eric Belkofer, to Adam and Miranda Bommer, $340,500.
15600 Van Tassel Road, Weston Township, agricultural, 2.54 acres, from Andrew and Lena Griggs, to Zachary and Danielle Mitchell, $165,000.
Sept. 1
602 Mulberry St. and 0 Rose St., Bloomdale, residential, from Gregory and Kathy Cook, to Robert Mareches, $20,000.
1812 Windjammer Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mitchell Road Village, to J&A Building Ventures, $41,500.
62 Stonegate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Kreischer, to Janice Boomershine, $217,500.
44 E. Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Marissa Tashenberg, to Gary Henschen, $234,000.
42 Summerfield Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Gary and Susan Swegan, to James and Linda Treeger, $249,900.
145 Curtis Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Sue Sandusky, to Taylor and Kaitlyn Depew, $150,000.
339 N. Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Redbud Grove LLC, to Heather and Ryan Jenkins, $158,900.
618 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Justin and Colleen Teiken, to Brian and Cindy Snyder, $295,000.
235 N. Main St., North Baltimore, commercial, from Aaron and Kelly Light, to Alpha Omega Enterprize LLC, $15,000.
1000 and 0 E. South St., North Baltimore, residential, from Dusti Tolles, to Caleb Swope, $35,000.
1400 South St., Millbury, residential, from Terri Rasberry, to Jonah Thayer, $150,000.
25349 Ramblehurst Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Eric Drake, trustee, to Cathy and Jeff Gold, $320,000.
107 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Debra Tumblin, to Cody and Tara Lehman, $305,000.
221 Orchard Ave., Northwood, residential, from Gene Arnold, to Brittney Curry, $82,500.
222 and 0 Beach St., Northwood, residential, from SFR3-040 LLC, to Austin Ebel, $135,000.
30526 E. River Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Ronald and Wendy Studtmann, to Wesley and Tiffany Lewis, $380,000.
4390 Morgan Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffery and Erin Lord, to Elizabeth and Patrick Gibson, $420,000.
637 Chippewa Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Peter and Kathleen Wilkens, to Robert and Emily Rockwell, $509,900.
224 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Betsy Jaynes, to Sandra Friend, $165,000.
819 Wood Sorrel Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Sarah and Benjamin Ludwig, to Liane Keegans and Joseph Gamache, $315,000.
182 Hannum Ave., Rossford, residential, from Scott Reed, to Todd Schick and Lorene Stahl, $240,000.
24509, 24001 and 0 Walnut St., Troy Township, residential, from Dianne Woodruff and James Thomas, to April Miller, $178,000.
19109 and 0 W. U.S. 6, Weston Township, residential, from Toby Ernsthausen, to Donald Williams, $110,000.
Sept. 2
134, 140, 146, 150 and 154 Manville Ave. and 505 and 0 Clough St., Bowling Green, commercial, 0.04 acres, from JFN Rentals, to TZN BG LLC, $3,550,000.
226 and 0 Lehman Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Craig Kuhlman, to Marlee Rentals, $100,000.
60 Aynsley Landing, Bowling Green, residential, from Deborah Codeluppi and Diane Eisel, trustees, to Thomas and Linda Shaw, $232,000.
412 Cedar Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas Bowlick, to Jeffrey and Bethany Mustard, $200,000.
0 Woodville Road, Lake Township, residential, from Roy and Alice LLC, to John Wagner, $45,000.
14563 Dexter Falls Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Todd Thompson and Lysbeth Wallace, to Stephanie Morgan, $259,000.
0 Wentz Road and 0 Blasius Road, Milton Township, agricultural, 115.9 acres, from Debra Cherry, et. al., to Nathaniel Wilhelm and Lauren Smith, $1,101,050.
29805 E. River Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Janet Lenterman, trustee, to Lucas and Lucy Adams, $242,000.
1048 Westbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tao Yang and Guannan Zhou, to Wendy Murphy, $255,000.
0 Third St., Portage Township, residential, from Robert Noblit Jr., trustee, to Daniel and Gary Hillard, $3,500.
148 and 0 Eagle Point Drive, Rossford, residential, from Pamela Hackl, trustee, to Annalisa Ammon-Zatko and Paul Zatko, $305,000.
134 and 0 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Nancy Staczek, to Joshuarossford LLC, $30,000.
24113 Stony Ridge Road, Troy Township, residential, from Denise Harvey, trustee, to Brian and Keli Wojcik, $385,000.