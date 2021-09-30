The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 25
18767 U.S. 6, Weston, residential, from Michael and Beverly Ballard, to Trey and Sara Yarger, $199,900.
0 Main St., Bairdstown, residential, from Perry and Mary Richendollar, to David and Debbie Vance, $15,000.
132 Vine St., Risingsun, residential, from Sharon Keller, to Ronald Marvin, $138,000.
526 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Timothy and Margaret Harris, trustees, to Joseph Harris, $75,000.
1425 Laurel Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Margaret McDowell, to Jeanne Roe, $125,000.
10922 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Megan Clarke, $405,000.
14205 Kiel Road, Weston, residential, from Randall and Lucinda Johnson, trustees, to Michael and Michelle Johnson, $209,910.
222 Gorrell Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Darrel and Suzanne Slater, to Mark Wetmore, $156,000.
0 Hanley Road, Genoa, agricultural, 6.06 acres, from Steven Kapp, to David Balsmeyer, $60,000.
Aug. 26
0 River Road, Bowling Green, residential, from James and Sharlotte Long, trustees, to Kyle Maninger, $125,000.
539 Sioux Trail, Rossford, residential, from Steven and Juanita Huss, to Alice McColl and Mike Chiarelli, $175,335.
1052 S. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Casey Wylie-Knight and Norman Knight, $274,900.
434 W. Third St., Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy Davis II and Emily Davis, to Yuwei Zhai and Derek Hanson, $205,000.
351 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, residential, from Timothy Whitmore, to Patti Bauer, $54,000.
301 Parkview Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Judith Lober, to Michael and Susan Adkins, $144,000.
104 Browne Drive, Haskins, residential, from Timothy and Erica Meighan, to Timothy and Danielle Hylton, $250,000.
5671 Bermunda Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Ryan Wagner, to Amy Sancrant, $215,000.
1412 Wren Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Yaroslava Carlisle, to Kevin and Melanie Stone, $295,000.
0 Kramer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas Foos, to CAACE LLC, $119,000.
102 Dixon St., Walbridge, residential, from Dunright Properties, to Julius and Jeannie Rumer, $82,500.
1404 Cardinal Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Justin Herman and Meghan Bressler, to JMR & RVR, $235,000.
10792 Sun Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Gretchen Welch, to Gorey and Angela Pahl, $368,000.
Aug. 27
21872 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Richard and Joyce Dauer, to Kurt and Jenny Kirsch, $270,500.
4900 Defiance Pike, Wayne, residential, from Dawn Tyson, to Kenneth and Cynthia George, $115,000.
113 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Korey Peters, to Madeline Drome, $305,000.
28628 Hille Drive, Millbury, residential, from Brandon Macklenar, to Andrea and Heath Holland, $195,000.
113 Helen Drive, Rossford, residential, from Ashley Espinosa, to Phillip Geitgey, $165,000.
406 Martindale Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Rachel Binnix and Sara Paputsakis, to Cindy Budrick, $205,000.
1087 Joseph Road, Luckey, residential, from Tracy Hegemier, to Jay Haar, $240,000.
8111 Wayne Road, Wayne, residential, from Brandon and Corianna Palmer, to John Zielinski III, $140,000.
502 ButtonwoodAve., Bowling Green, residential, from Linda and Lloyd Fite, to Matthew Bostdorff, $121,500.
Aug. 30
0 Brookside Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Pamela Yonker, trustee, to Dustin and Alyshia Henning, $15,000.
28702 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from RAM Properties of Northwest Ohio, to Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, $240,000.
322 W. Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Keith Seibert, to Gregory and Lynda Rister, $62,001.
6482 and 0 Main St. and 6480 and 0 Elm St., Millgrove, residential, from Russell Long, to Kenneth and Helen Cline, $215,000.
20450 Walnut St., Weston, residential, from Lyle and Jacquelin Nowicki, to Paul and Veronica Koester, $70,500.
1210 BrownwoodDrive, Bowling Green, residential, from Christine Byron and Michael Makara, to Trustees of Abiding Word Evangelical Lutheran Church, $120,000.
27400 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicole Baker, to Maple Grove Holdings, $179,300.
8432 Birchwood Lane, Northwood, residential, from Sheila Bernard, to Amy Timmons, $185,000.
1000 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
193 Chantilly Rue, Northwood, residential, from Michael Jasinski, to Charles and Lois Bushman, $224,888.
0 Arena Drive, Rossford, commercial, 12.18 acres, from Sieben Properties, to MURFIN Inc., $1,000,000.
817 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Susan Kibler and John Gaertner, to Alfred Romulo and Natalia Villarreal, $178,000.
202 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Phillip and Alison Rollins, to Kaylie and Tyler Spotts, $363,778.
Aug. 31
28255 Center St., Millbury, residential, from Bill Williams, to Ralph Curry Jr., $187,000.
142 Walnut St., Rossford, residential, from William Whaley, Sandra Rosengerger, Devra Yingling and Cynthia Zunk, to Leonard Webb Jr. and Candace Webb, $68,400.
450 Factory St., Jerry City, residential, from Steven and Sandra Toney, to Brenda Almanza and Nolan Ragan, $95,000.
0 McKinley Place, Fostoria, residential, from Jason Yonker, to Timothy and Rebecca Cooley, $18,500.
1000 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to William and Gina Levins, $357,940.
2478 McKinley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Charles and Heather Warr, to Timothy Carroll Jr., $290,000.
207 W. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Karen Elwardany, to Richard Schurfeld, $555,500.
1818 Arrow Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Aileen Hunt, to Tony Glase and Kali Mizen, $330,000.
901 Anderson St., Northwood, residential, from Brianna Lawrence, to Brittney Tillett, $140,000.
607 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Lisa Kennedy, to Drake Alan Investments, $207,000.
16540 Webster Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 7.09 acres, from Roger Shiffert, to James and Susan Wolf, $92,105.
12283 Devils Hole Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Heidi Palmer, trustee, to Michael Howick and Allison Fox, $72,500.
19750 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green, residential, from Eddia and Annamae Pierce, to Matthew and Katrina Yarder, $480,000.
730 Oxborough Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Katrina Yarder, to Jacob Gressman, $300,000.
18891 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Lora Hathaway-Rush, trustee, to George and Nancy Harter, trustees, $185,000.
29096 Belmont Farm Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jennifer and Kurt Kirsch, to William and Gretchen Welch, $494,000.
514 S. Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Stephen and Sandra Rieske, to Aaron Brown, $120,000.
120 Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from B&B Flips, to Alexander Stewart and Jennifer Williams, $150,000.
Sept. 1
506 Donbar Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Gregory Kegler, to Silverstone Management, $197,500.
24527 Maple St., Stony Ridge, residential, from Everett and Mary Walker, to Cody Hienline, $60,000.
1539 Winterwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, to Shawn and Davida Frick, $452,627.
202 E. Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Shannon Wolf and Patricia Cole, to Kelly Pietrazak, $48,000.
1436 Westminster Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Fred and Angelia Coleman, to Madelyn Instone and Calvin Thatcher, $320,000.
9609 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Aida Leslie, to David and Deborah Dannelley, $160,000.
10492 Bayer Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jodi Whitacre, trustee, to Jodi Bayer-Whitacre and Kenneth Whitacre, $127,500.