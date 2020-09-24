The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Sept. 11
16196 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jonathan Smith and Kenneth Wildes, trustees, to Jonathan and Jason Smith and Kenneth Wildes and Cynthia Wildes-Smith, $82,000.
3906 Walbridge Road, Northwood, residential, from Greater Metropolitan Title, to Ella and Demetrius Washington, $237,000.
Cygnet Grain Condo Units 140-153, Cygnet, commercial, from Tim Sheline, to Scott Barnhisel, $21,700.
129 W. North Street, Wayne, residential, from B&B King Properties, to Jacob Baker, $102,000.
915 Wilson Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Elizabeth Fleitz, to Dominic Wells, $170,000.
119 W. Park Lane, Bradner, residential, from John and Patricia Kreais, to John Kreais Jr. and Tammy Kreais, $75,000.
529 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
9886 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jefferson Development, to Steven Sparks and Jeanne Schmotzer, $215,000.
106 High St., Haskins, residential, from Francis and Carolyn Venda, to Adam and Andrea Coutcher, $133,600.
4820 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Kyle and Jenna Turco, to Charles and Elizabeth Mullholand, $258,000.
13475 Center St., Weston, residential, from Jennifer Williams, to Allyssa Miller, $80,000.
Sept. 14
Parcel 2 Tontogany Creek Road, Tontogany, agricultural, 1.38 acres, from Wolverine Agricultural Investments, to Ryan and Ashley Braucksieck, $49,000.
29329 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Scott Stewart Properties, to Zachary and Anna Stewart, $382,000.
0 Lemoyne Road, Troy Township, agricultural, 33.51 acres, from Kent Moenter, to Austin Seifert, $170,000.
10206 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from John Hutchins, trustee, to Edwin and Susan McLaren, $292,000.
14579 Deerwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Terry and Rhonda Jones, trustees, to Paula and Brian Motzel, $524,000.
1059 S. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Woodland Custom Home Builders, $87,500.
102 Dixon St., Walbridge, residential, from Todd Holmes, to Dunright Properties, $45,000.
1621 Pemberville Road, Northwood, residential, from Amy Reynolds, trustee, to Sarah Stuart, $160,000.
29151 N. Fostoria Road, Millbury, residential, from Donald and Patricia Turner, to Jennifer Chambers, $153,300.
19995 River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Jeff and Cindy Lavender, to Matthew Urich and Shayle Welch-Urich, $350,000.
331 Hillview, Rossford, residential, from Suzanne Broyhill and Marilyn Rosthchild, to Stephen and Josephine Wronkowicz, $129,900.
311 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Harold and Kelly Strahm, to Cody Schelhammer and Tiffany Warne, $229,500.
28542 Georgia Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Jacquelyn Brough, to Robert and Sharon and Rhyn Davies, $228,150.
708 Brianwood Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Kari Christie, to Brian and Jacquelyn Brough, $285,000.
10292 Oak St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Gedert, trustee, to Anthony and Jodi Dlugoleski, $80,000.
29658 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Thomas and Sara Davis, to Greg and Mary Talley, $231,000.
28977 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Tammie Porzelius, to Connor MacMillan, $194,000.
26655 Brentfield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Deborah Hanson, to Kayed and Fatima Abdelrahman, $205,000.
141 Blackman Road, Bradner, residential, from Ann Marcier, to Jessica and Matthew Kendrick, $153,000.
Sept. 15
26855 Woodland Court, Millbury, residential, from First Tennessee Bank National Association, to Family G&C Investments, $125,000.
15606 Henry Wood County Line Road, Grand Rapids, agricultural, 25 acres, from Duane Shively, trustee, to Michael Pahl, $347,000.
2130 Huron Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Herbert Kemp III and Kerri Kemp, to Sulaiman Aldoohan and Jamila Alkhatib, $520,000.
0 King Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert and Jane Kervin, to Jason and Angela Schliesser, $176,000.
7070 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, residential, from Grant and Colleen Gifford, to R. Benjamin and Monica Church, $280,000.
117 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Christian and Sarah Marlowe, to Amanda Schuster and Lance Blough, $235,000.
509 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
1522 Owen Road, Northwood, residential, from William and Amanda Cook, to Adrienne Fox and Ra’chelle Allen-Fox, $137,000.
180 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $53,900.
401 W. Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from David and Patricia Jackman, to Joshua Mogk and Amanda Lovejoy-Mogk, $30,000.
182 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $53,000.
173 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
4075 Ranger Drive, Northwood, residential, from Ronald and Leesa Schell, to Chad and Sarah Crosby, $205,000.
13540 Main St., Weston, residential, from Timothy and Shirley Mercer, to Daniel Garner Jr., and Jennifer Bowsher, $107,000.
664 Indian Wells Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy and Lynette Glorioso, to Cynthia Blubaugh and Michael Sternberg, $275,000.
23410 Bradner Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Dana-Anne Gross, to Edwardo Torres II, $168,000.
207 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Ryan Gast, to Austin and Cari Hess, $154,000.
14820 Saddlebrook Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Buffy Poddany, to Emily and Alan Bagdonas, $307,000.
Sept. 16
24355 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Dustin and Sarah Shively, to Mitchell and Megan Bruss, $799,990.
203 Hannum Ave., Rossford, residential, from Zachary Cieply and Kyleen Burkhart, $150,000.
174 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $53,900.
223 Rood St., Northwood, residential, from Anna Wilson, to Marc Ortiz, $92,500.
3481 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Richard Page, to Jeffrey Halbert, $205,000.
30012 Zachary Lane, Rossford, residential, from James and Victoria Fugate, $196,000.
1014 N. Vine St., Fostoria, residential, from Kristy and Justin Persohn, to Debbie McGregor, $144,000.
4320 Oil Center Road, Fostoria, residential, from Gregory and Roxann Fetzer, to Adam and Natalie Clark, $242,500.
631 Elm St., Bowling Green, residential, from Sara Puthoff, to Wesley Smith, $124,500.
0 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew Keller, trustee, to Joshua and Katrina Okonski, $35,000.
29666 Chatham Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven Skutch, trustee, to Craig and Kathryn Newburg, $438,000.
Sept. 17
28702 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nancy Haas, to Michael Davey and Susan Snyder, $79,000.
812 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Cynthia Roberts and Lee Stram, to Alissa and Christian Caple, $180,000.
15824 Potter Road, Weston, agricultural, 77.31 acres, from Cheryl Rychener, trustee, to P & J Thayer Family Limited Partnership, $500,000.
6124 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Marvin Burns, trustee, to Michael and Cory Hughes, $162,500.
Lot D Lemoyne Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, from Thomas and Dianne Woodruff, to Ziad Kadri, $55,000.
0 Hutchins St., Wayne, residential, from Patricia Hoiles, to Christian and Diana Fouts, $11,000.
0 Fostoria Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 40 acres, from Constance Bostleman, trustee, to Flatrock Acres, $234,000.
734 Champagne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Adam and Kala Barcus, to Joshua and Amanda Dix, $265,000.
9858 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Janet Wilson, to Ramona McGhee, $170,000.
118 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Nicholas and Heather Thompson, $274,900.
5 Parkwood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Holly Myers, to Andrew and Lydia Favorito, $207,500.
931 Orchard Drive, Rossford, residential, from Kevin Urie, to Larry Stull and Samantha Neuman, $179,000.
Sept. 18
22355 Mermill Road, Milton Center, residential, from Kit Brown, to Edward and Tiffany Hoffman, $84,500.
1080 Sparrow Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Virginia Froman by Wood County Sheriff, to U.S. Bank National Association, trustee, $145,000.
18 Main St., Luckey, residential, from John and Sheryl Kern, to Lisa an Douglas Rhodes, $90,000.
828 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, commercial, from Ishikawa Gasket America, to P&J Thayer, $2,500,000.
222 Locust St., Perrysburg, residential, from Patricia Bernard, to Zebadiah George, $484,900.
26844 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Holly Rhodes, trustee, to Kyle and Sara Szczublewski, $244,700.
403 Erie St., Bowling Green, residential, from Kara Maxey, to Ian Blackwood, $165,000.
204 E. Walnut St., Bloomdale, residential, from Evan and Brookelynn Shank, to Kailey Keaton, $78,000.
1224 Grassy Lane, Rossford, residential, from Fred and Janeen Middaugh, to Philip and Amanda Bryant, $257,000.
227 N. Enterprise St., Bowling Green, residential, from Robert and Mischele Ruehl, to Amy Properties, $112,500.
8034 Eagleville Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Michael and Sally Rose, to Melanie St.Claire, $129,000.
24512 Maple St., Stony Ridge, residential, from Christine Glanzman, to Joseph and Judy Marchica, $55,000.
26111 Turnbridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy and Andrea Wolak, to Carol Phillips, trustee, $270,000.
174 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, trustee, $53,900.
