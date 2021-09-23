The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 19
115 E. Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Jeffrey and Kristen Little, to Britten Little, $93,000.
145 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Daniel and Kristen Immediato, $499,850.
26553 Woodmont Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Megan Elmlinger, to Michael Alfarah and Amber Massey, $270,000.
8737 Pemberville Road, Risingsun, agricultural, 4.65 acres, from Jessica Gurkan and James Hammer, $283,250.
6112 Rosendale Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Brett and Alyssa Reynolds, to Aaron Arnold and Jenna Irwin, $425,000.
1012 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
12356 Roosevelt Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Troy and Trina Ferguson, to Shawn Perry and Kristen Reed, $10,000.
313 Meadow Lane, Walbridge, residential, from Adam and Kelsey Hartford, to Frances Knighton, $196,500.
10566 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Julie and Patrick Boyle, to Brandon and Rachael Decker, $129,000.
346 Hillside Drive, Rossford, residential, from Erika Flores, to Ryan and Jessica Duty, $194,900.
14670 Lake Meadows Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Patrick and Leigha Haller, to Abdiaziz Anz and Zainab Abbas, $382,000.
529 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Gregory Bieszczad, to Wilfred Herring IV, $184,800.
27008 Heatherford Drive, #5, Perrysburg, residential, from Bequia TSL, to John Mays, $95,000.
2345 Pheasant Drive, Northwood, residential, from Kent Sahr Sr., trustee, to Bradley and Angela Blandin, $43,900.
426 Grove St., Bradner, residential, from James Smith, to Jewleahia Welch, $120,000.
1327 Kensington Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Brad Schmucker and Nancy Gilbert, to Michael and Tonya Archer, $360,000.
Aug. 20
15363 Silver Pine Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Charles and Linda Jennings, to Aaron Cookson, $330,500.
0 Armbruster Road, Grand Rapids, agricultural, 3.96 acres, from Timothy and Rusty Obermyer, to Christopher and Angela Powell, $71,000.
26315 Catawba Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Carla Ford and Thomas Reardon, to Jan Smothers, $380,000.
9746 Deshler Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Brent and Lois Larson, to Jacob and Emily Sobecki, $290,000.
26237 Luckey Road, Walbridge, residential, from Todd Holmes, to Colin Myerholtz, $156,500.
16103 Normandy Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Hope Michalski, to SF & SMT, $353,500.
516 Yorkshire Drive, Haskins, residential, from Raymond and Cynthia Stump, to Patrick and Natasha Hackney, $312,500.
234 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from William Shaw and Sims Corbett, to Joshua and Sally Culling, $203,000.
Aug. 23
5945 Lee Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Jody Richard, to Alan Roe, $40,000.
236 Willowood Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Lisa Chalk, to Michael and Rekha Kostecke, $234,900.
815 Barnstable Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace, to James Kassandra Connin, $50,000.
0 and 2625 N. Main St., Hoytville, commercial, from Charles Boss, to Jackie Cortez, $1,500.
13451 Freyman Road, Cygnet, residential, from Scott Monroe, to Sara Puentes, $325,000.
2436 Rawson Drive, Northwood, residential, from Margaret Meeks, to Gustavo Ayala II, $140,000.
305 Osage Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Travis and Krystie Collum, to Ryan Setele and Victoria Maiberger, $410,000.
214 Adams St., Luckey, residential, from Diana Miller, to Jacob Amstutz, $154,700.
19658 W. River Road, Bowling Green, residential, from John Murnen, to Hugh Ayers, $130,000.
210 Adams St., Luckey, residential, from Bryan and Aaron Mahan, to Jodi Speweik, $180,000.
221 Margaret Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Emily Williams, to Michael Hertzfeld, $216,000.
1780 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Terrance and Diane Davis, to Kevin and Megan Braun, $515,500.
14614 King Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Scott and Joanne Nuzum, trustees, to Kimberley Kretzmer and Thomas Kretzmer Jr., $556,900.
755 Cricket Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from David Eckhart, trustee, to Kevin and Natalie Crotte, $306,000.
28785 Stargate Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Angelique Sadowski, to Noah Duris and Amy Sadowski, $140,000.
Aug. 24
1272 N. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, 1.2 acres, from Hekron Investment, to Midwest QSR RE Owner, $975,798.
1059, 1045 and 0 N. County Line St., Fostoria, commercial, from Hekron Investment, to Midwest QSR RE Owner, $1,075,740.
25441 Thompson Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Herbert Eckhart III and Mary Eckhart, to Andrew and Gayle Kriston, $310,000.
10225 Sugar Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Rodney and Bonnie Burris, to Cindy McCarthy, trustee, $606,000.
120 Rockledge Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jason and Andrea Brouwer, to Travis and Emily Brewer, $300,000.
214 Raymond St., Walbridge, residential, from Sandra Greenlese and Vicki Snyder and Donna Collins, to Cody and Carolina Witt, $151,100.
7163 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Kelly Wood, to George Estephan and Tania Younes, $233,500.
3256 Chasenwood Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Brandon and Lydia Derr, to Krystie and Travis Collum, $395,000.
412 N. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Roxie Emahiser, to Dwight Patterson, trustee, $150,000.
14451 Deshler Road, 0 Deweyville Road, 0 North Baltimore Road and 0 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, commercial, 99.68 acres, from Rocky Ford LLC, to Birgo LLC, $500,000.
107 S. Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Rick Snyder, to Elias Lopez, $57,750.
519 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from James and Julie Jenkins, to Daniel Current, $145,000.
109 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Matthew Gies and Joshua Tsanties, $407,220.
12998 Otsego Pike, Weston, residential, from Ralph McManus and Yiting Xia, to Derek Shrider, $205,000.
302 Cedar Ridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Howard and Debra Thompson, to Andrea Franklin and Brian Franklin Jr., $379,900.