The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 4
505 Crocker Ave., Bradner, residential, from Jason Faust, to Alba Lopez, $48,000.
1 Greenbriar Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Bradley Biller and Dorothy Wuest and Katelyn Downing, to Bruce and Rachel Wixey, $130,000.
225 W. Bay Harbour Court, Bowling Green, residential, from J&A Building Ventures, to Steven and Karen Heckman, $272,500.
107 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Anthony and Megan Hill, to Heather and Michael Woessner, $460,000.
9152 Huffman Road, Portage, residential, from Benjamin and Cheryl Santee, to Matthew Trautlein and Patricia Holvey, $280,000.
13539 Center St., Weston, commercial, 0.5 acres, from Martinez Family Enterprises, to Kenneth Smith, $100,000.
Aug. 5
110 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Kathryn and John Word, to Alexa and Tyler Heft, $255,250.
138 Euclid Ave., Bradner, residential, from Gregory and Amber Gonyer, to Matthew and Kayla McElfresh, $129,900.
29453 Harriet St., Millbury, residential, from Ernest and Sharon Materni, to NED LLC, $66,000.
1042 Totem Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Jacqueline Nelson, to Kevin Kralovic, $230,000.
1715 Wexford Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Andrew Schultz, to Steven Keefer, $295,000.
10621 Ford Road, Perrysburg, small shop, from Mary Woolley, to David Bishop, $135,000.
587 Carol Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Joyce Norman, to Angela Rowe-Blair and Daniel Blair, $300,000.
22676 Main St., Custar, residential, from Tiffany Michalski, to Duane Niese, $25,900.
Aug. 6
305 Pearl St., Risingsun, residential, from Gerald Roberts, to Jared and Miranda Capelle, $66,500.
8834 Broadway St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ethan Roberts and Heather Erausquin and Sheila Cole, to Briana Valentini, $55,400.
113 E. South St., Wayne, residential, from Erin and Aaron Hemmelgam, to Addison Hawn, $115,000.
4321 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Lori Vincent, to Kelsey Frazier, $195,000.
7045 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, commercial, J&K St. Luke Property, to SEP Perrysburg MOB, $5,200,000.
419 Madison Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Anthony and Mary Short, to Shawn and Lisa Kennedy, $264,775.
113 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Strawberry Fields Investment, to Marlene and Thomas Glick, $175,000.
30744 East River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Chipley 30744 East River Road LLC, to Mogul R+C LLC, $85,000.
225 Mallard Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Sandra Dhondt, to Natalie Mason and Michael Holobaugh, $261,000.
7390 Starcrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Joshua and Jamie Verbryke, to Patrick Kujawa, $145,000.
0 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 65.13 acres, from Eckel Grain Farms, to Five Point Investments, $651,300.
0 Haskins Road, Middleton Township, agricultural, 31.70 acres, from Thames Farms, to Nicklaus Eckel, $228,240.
0 Middleton Pike and 0 Fort Meigs Road, Middleton Township, agricultural, 144.81 acres, from Thames Farms, to Eckel Grain Farms, $1,193,124.