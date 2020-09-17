The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Sept. 8
1660 Eaglecrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Robin Love, to Philip Schepper, $268,000.
3529 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Gary Roberts Sr. and Brenda Roberts, to Kyle Spotts, $135,000.
118 Rockledge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas and Amanda Horen, to Bradley and Lori Bowers, $455,500.
242 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Rescue Holdings, to Jeffrey Burgei and Kayla Murnen, $227,500.
1332 Creekbend Court, Rossford, residential, from Henry Joyce Jr. and Sandra Joyce, to Walter and Connie Schwiefert, $282,500.
28867 Wesley Drive and 1701 Daniel Drive, Millbury, residential, from Vicki Schwamberger, to Mary McGrew and Timothy Brennan, $185,000.
4526 Walbridge Road, Northwood, residential, from John and Janet Mann, to Robert and Stephanie Dabish, $200,000.
Sept. 9
1040 Schreier Road, Rossford, residential, from Shirley Brichta, to James Pavlovich, $162,000.
280 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Raul Ledesma and Katherine Shephard, $165,000.
3930 Middleton Pike, Luckey, residential, from Andrew Schacht, to Anderson Schacht, $156,000.
106 Pepperwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Kelly and Amy Masell, to Dylan James, $200,000.
409 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Stephanie Irving, to Bryan Pfouts, $135,000.
327 S. Main St., Walbridge, residential, from Wells Fargo Bank, to Mark Ratcliffe, $37,800.
29527 Broadway Road, Walbridge, residential, from Ethel Gilsdorf, to Howard and Patricia Williams, $68,200.
2165 Pheasant Drive, Northwood, residential, from Michael and Ashley Kreager, to Jeffrey and Andrea Homan, $289,000.
9684 Carnoustie Road, Perrysburg, residential, from George Lathrop and Susan Croy, trustees, to John and Roseanne Barker, trustees, $360,000.
9904 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jefferson Development, to Michael and Julie Shine, $216,000.
0 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, residential, from David and Karen Apple, to Sonja Chamberlain, $64,000.
Sept. 10
26317 Oak Meadow, Perrysburg, residential, from Marjorie Kane, trustee, to Samuel and Jaclyn Baldwin, $210,000.
3121 Sterlingwood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin McCandless, to Jeff and Angie Navarro, $319,000.
2010 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Mohamed Younes and Rachel Gunnoe, to Gregory and Jessica Talbert, $257,900.
20560 U.S. 6, Weston, residential, from James Chapman, to Caleb and Tiffany Wenning, $110,000.
9862 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Sarah Flores, trustee, to Diane and Scott Connell, $165,900.
708 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kyle and Nicole Brenay, to Doug and Tracy Klosterman, $160,000.
315 Meadow Lane, Walbridge, residential, from Toni Pirolli, to James Jacobs, $143,200.