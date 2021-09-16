The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 13
923 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, to Jennifer and Robert Wolfenbarger, $99,900.
21732 Maplewood Road, Weston, residential, from Greg McElroy, to B&B Home Site, $63,500.
26626 Sheringham Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Lauren Earhart, to Derek Howard and Deanna Granata, $242,000.
0 Burns Road, Risingsun, residential, from Kory Tyson and Tara Milligan, trustees, to John and Rebecca Tyner, $10,000.
2021 Sheffield Place, Northwood, residential, from Mark Schober, to SFR30-020 LLC, $75,000.
17211 Barr Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Tracine Stechschulte, to Libby and Jason Dulaney, $472,500.
477 Eagle Point Road, Rossford, residential, from Joel Andryc, to Holly and James Johannsen, $72,000.
477 Eagle Point Road, Rossford, residential, from Philip Andryc, to Holly and James Johannsen, $72,000.
477 Eagle Point Road, Rossford, residential, from David Andryc, to Holly and James Johannsen, $72,000.
24506 Maple St., Stony Ridge, residential, from Rick Snyder, to Enrique and Angelina Villegas, $27,500.
8130 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Educational Media Foundation, to Fusion Radio, $160,000.
Aug. 16
8315 Defiance Pike, Wayne, residential, from Kenneth Cline Jr. and Helen Cline, to Michael and Terri Bucklew, $170,000.
0 Baird Road, Fostoria, agricultural, 55.91 acres, from Piper Brothers, to James and Stefanie Hunker, trustees, $313,068.
0 W. River Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Mary and Richard Anderson, to Roger and Cynthia Coe, $232,000.
129 W. Main St., Wayne, residential, from Beth Stearns and Barbara Knisely, to Terry and Beth Stearns, $32,000.
129 W. Main St., Wayne, residential, from Brett Knisely, to Terry and Beth Stearns, $16,000.
129 W. Main St., Wayne, residential, from Brenda Birney, to Terry and Beth Stearns, $16,000.
129 W. Main St., Wayne, residential, from Bradley Knisely, to Terry and Beth Stearns, $16,000.
25934 McCutcheonville Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Scott and Suzanne Meade, to Louis and Peggy Soltis, $320,000.
Aug. 17
18151 Cross Creek Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 60 acres, from Dennis and Joyce Asmus, to Nicklaus and Rachel Eckel and Dennis Asmus, $115,500.
332 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Elwin Shaw, to Black Swamp Investment Properties, $85,000.
28523 McCarty Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas Howe, to Paul Sendelbach, $165,000.
17 Parkview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Barbara Gwin, to Tasheena Hogue, $255,000.
672 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jacob and Sarah Tapley, to Kelly and Todd Krall, $280,000.
94 Summerfield Blvd, Bowling Green, residential, from Brenda Oyer and Gretchen Turnwald, to Rosemary Apple, $200,000.
443 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffery Hoffmann, trustee, to Kevin and Melanie Rantanen, $135,000.
1042 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from James and Leslie Cady, to James Kruse and Jennifer Harraman, $234,900.
439 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen Nitschke and Amanda Sinclair-Nitschke, to Andrew and Rochelle Schaetzke, $450,000.
121 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Sarah Bedee, to Todd Commisso, $220,000.
1800 Wicklow St., Bowing Green, residential, from Stephen Ball, trustee, to Danielle and Ronald Davis, $252,450.
586 Garfield Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronda Osborn, to Dene and Amanda Ansley, $157,500.
0 Foley Run, North Baltimore, residential, from DJ Land Co., to Jeremy and Erin Joseph, $45,000.
6397 N. Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Michael and Victoria Echelbarger, to Kimberlie Reynolds and Keith Reynolds Sr., $88,000.
615 Normandie Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Benjamin and Ashley Proffitt, to Daelyn Rose and Hoang Do, $250,000.
14383 Cross Creek Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Bob and Michelle Huers, to Adam and Tara Bechstein, $300,000.
156 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Gary and Susan Yoder, to Ryan and Jennifer Schell, $165,000.
14692 Prairie Lake Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Sondra Brown, to Melissa Fick, $351,000.
Aug. 18
13190 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Joseph and Maria Lindgren, $460,881.
20772 Tontogany Creek Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Philip and Karen Williams, to Ryan Chambers, $325,000.
19973 U.S. 6, Weston, residential, from Joseph Tiell, to Joel Allman and Justine Nalbach, $125,000.
103 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from E. Jane Nowlin, to Cassandra and Brandon Kopitz, $170,000.
2453 Norma Place, Northwood, residential, from Carol Zervas, to Eva Zervas, $100,000.
204 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Kori Yarger and Adam Pfeiffer, to Micheala Davis and Keaton Eppink, $159,500.
168 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Patrick and Amy Skaggs, $363,160.
9689 Oakhaven Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Jerold Lebold, trustee, to Martin and Jessica Bowman, $497,500.
109 Old Dover Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $73,000.
5301 Monarch Place, Northwood, residential, from Dale and Sarah Velliquette, to Douglas Scicluna and Sajah Ahmed, $373,500.
0 Stony Ridge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Steve and Kimberly Snyder, to Roger and Kathleen Schantz, $219,375.
0 Hanley Road, Genoa, agricultural, 1.5 acres, from Steven Kapp, to David Conaway, $35,000.
6740 Wesley Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Tori Harper, to Mathew Steinbrecher, $219,900.
1471 Wilson Court, Millbury, residential, from Thomas Neal, to Joel and Abigail Densic, $160,000.