The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Sept. 6
115 Byall Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Raven Dotson, to Ellen Schoen, $140,000.
892 Champagne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from AM & LM, to Norman Fleek III and Vicki Fleek, $271,305.
1229 and 0 Alexandria Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Lynn Jablonski, to Kelly and Doug Betts, $430,000.
24232 Second St., Grand Rapids, commercial, from David Vnuck, to 3GWIN GIRLS Investments LLC, $123,500.
0 East St., North Baltimore, commercial, from Patsy Baker, to Melville Patterson II and Doreen Patterson, $6,000.
5110 and 0 Libbey Road, Lake Township, residential, from Eloise Schober, to BMS & SSR, $230,000.
414 and 0 Findlay St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jerome and Connie Carpenter, to Jon Schwarzentraub and Michelle Emge, $210,000.
2311 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Diana and Willie Davis, to Daniel Cissell and Jaimee Chamberlain, $355,000.
16 Winfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Kyle and Amanda Davis, $729,850.
Sept. 7
134 N. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis and Ellen Marten, trustees, to Heartland Rentals, $215,000.
208 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Dennis and Ellen Marten, trustees, to New Sky Properties, $325,000.
3260 and 0 N. Baltimore Road, Henry Township, residential, from Elizabeth Martinez, to Timothy and Michelle Franks, $120,000.
407 N. Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from At Swartz Ret 1 SD LLC and At Swartz Ret 2 SD LLC, to Brian and Amey Plumb, $215,000.
5740 Bermuda Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Thomas Hochmuth, to Corey and Heather Dauer, $300,000.
9867 Connor Lake Circle, residential, from Alexis Weghorst, to Madison Wheeler, $220,000.
20760 Tontogany Road, Weston Township, residential, from BEB and Dorothy Downing-West, trustees, to Janice and Tobia Jercovich, $625,000.
Sept. 8
167 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Christine Rohrs, to Paula Pantenburg, $165,500.
412 and 0 S. Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Paula Pantenburg, to Bushnell Properties, $169,900.
5935 Clover Lane, Lake Township, residential, from Donald and Barbara Lockhart, to Brenda and James Duggan, $180,000.
124 W. Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Darren Power, to Samih Jamal, $42,000.
117 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Ritchie and Debbi Adams, to Joshua Adams, $300,000.
120 S. Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from William Hardison, to Elizabeth and Stephen Govan, $85,100.
2475 Greensburg Pike, Montgomery Township, residential, from Carl Garner, to Rosann Wiseman, $61,800.
2021 and 0 Sheffield Place, Northwood, residential, from SFR3 020 LLC, to Joseph Venziano, $120,000.
1947 Terri Rue, Northwood, residential, from Corey Mims, to Antoinette Garmatter, $231,000.
10264 Ford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Kay Jacob, to Christopher and Tarah Lutman, $240,000.
520 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Lawrence Lu and Christine Poll, $659,850.
1373 Brookwoode Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen Hanley and Julia Vilela, to Brandon and Shelly Ruiz, $625,000.
279 Blue Harbor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven and Dana Korn, to Benjamin and Celene Hahn, $440,000.
520 Indian Valley Court, Rossford, residential, from James and Barbara Ryan, to Mogul R&C LLC, $216,000.
0 Stony Ridge Road and 0 Fremont Pike, Troy Township, agricultural, 76.29 acres, from David and Donajean Eckel, to Jeffrey Dierksheide, $564,568.
5672 Dowling Road, Troy Township, residential, from Jerome Rost Jr. and Tamara Rost, to Adam and Chelsea Hoffmann, $365,000.
43 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Judith Westmeyer, to Eric Massengill and Kelli Arndt, $460,000.
51 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Eric Massengill and Kelli Arndt, to Jill and Dustin Featzka, $367,000.
Sept. 9
1438 Devonshire St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jacquelin Osborne, to Rachel Vannatta, $367,500.
4700 and 0 Swan Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 27.45 acres, from Elwood Vanek, to Allen and Emily Snyder, $200,000.
0 Swan Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 20.84 acres, from Elwood Vanek, to Norman Knepper Jr., trustee, $300,000.
29157 E. Broadway Road, Lake Township, residential, from Charles and Judith Remele, to Melanie Keeler-Black, $65,000.
308 Wayne St., Risingsun, residential, from Wanda Bilger, to EKE Investments LLC, $12,000.
1025 Hickory St. and 0 Orchard St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Robie, to John Darby, $275,000.
1038 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen Ltd., to Pratik Jadhav and Ankita Vichave, $59,900.
1026 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Brett Adair and Iris Castillo, $502,400.
630 Sandstone Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Benny Maxwell Jr. and Angela Maxwell, to Waqar Zainulabedin and Yasmin Arabaig, $320,000.
9763 E. Kramer Road, Portage Township, residential, from Douglas and Patricia Valentine, to Lance Logan, $200,000.
531 and 0 Woodland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Taylor Frendt, to Gary Vincent Jr., and Taylor Frendt and Kervin Lucas, to Gary Vincent Jr., $300,000.
24505 and 0 Maple St., Troy Township, residential, from Steve and Julie Marsh, to Taylor Marsh, $90,000.
19077 Kellogg Road, Washington Township, residential, from Rachel Vannatta, to Michael Davis and Stephanie Schmersal, $395,000.
18710 Wall St., Tontogany, residential, from Kurt Weideman, to Allen and Kailey Limes, $203,000.