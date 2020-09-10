The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Aug. 31
5540 Libby Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew Keller, trustee, to Kris and Melissa Wagoner, $204,600.
455 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Margaret Schwind, to Joyce and Angela Engle, $90,000.
10056 S. Shannon Hills Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Amato, trustee, to Rebecca Worthen, $229,000.
150 Eberly Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from the estate of Mary Werner, to Christopher and Julie Schnee, $100,000.
424 W. Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Faith Seem, to Billy Brumbaugh and Ashley Wiseman, $117,500.
9946 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Edwin and Susan Mclaren, to Ben and Christina Salumu, $400,000.
0 Hammansburg and 0 Potter and 0 Needles roads, North Baltimore, agricultural, 157.9 acres, from Diane Baer and Brian and Joy Schind, to Dutton Properties, $1,010,560.
7031 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Jeffrey and Leah Clark, $229,900.
1558 Pelton Road, Fostoria, residential, from Jeremy Robbins, to Kristy Rickard, $117,500.
301 Bluejacket Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Rebekah Dumke, to Sumit Jha and Anamika Mishra, $274,900.
1067 Birch Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Allison Allesse, to Kevin and Kelly Heintschel, $180,000.
200 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Seth and Shannon Smale, to Bernard and Courtnie Croskey, $195,000.
657 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Norman and Erin Taylor, to Travis Krider and Aurora Biggs, $303,500.
28680 E. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Rita Hafner, to Mohammad Alnaqeeb and Nadia Ahmed, $170,000.
19461 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Ronald and Roberta Austin, to Kara Maxey and Michael Brown, $304,500.
726 Findlay St., Perrysburg, residential, from Clay Heilman, to Frank Karafa III, $20,000.
Sept. 1
232 Gorrell Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Barbara Poe, to Bryan Bockbrader, $90,000.
10 Carolina Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tony and Amanda Wallace, to Elizabeth Brown, $173,500.
214 Allen St., Walbridge, residential, from Mary McGrew, to James Baldridge and Amy Hernandez, $148,000.
203 W. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Linda Judson, to Gary Cole, trustee, $512,000.
120 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Axius Development LLC, to Dustin Ellison, $394,500.
30016 S. Andrews Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jennifer Snedden, to Amanda Bebeau, $319,000.
10240 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey Seibenick, to Deanna Wright, $140,000.
6223 Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Mary Slaughterbeck, to the Huntington National Bank, $30,500.
29710 Brookview, Perrysburg, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Isaac Nuamah, $229,900.
7035 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Quinton Fernandes, $249,900.
742 Hanson St., Northwood, residential, from David Weddle, to Andrew Soja, $134,900.
126 Losee St., Cygnet, residential, from Evelyn Coakley, to Rick Coakley, trustee, $50,300.
Sept. 2
18790 Long Judson Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Bruce Dewese, to Eric and Melissa Williams, $25,000.
18515 Main St., Tontogany, residential, from Ashley and Dustin Sautter, to Derick Mobus, $115,000.
305 Cedar Ridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy and Emily Sauer, to Erich Koerner and Fauve Lajiness, $333,000.
119 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to James and Rebecca Felch, trustees, $309,595.
321 Leroy Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Timothy and Joy Geis, to Hillary Kistner, $108,000.
25330 Addington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Zachary and Megan Stephan, to Chandler and Jaclyn Wescott, $345,000.
1051 Lakehurst Drive, Northwood, residential, from Paul and Barbara Brinke, to Daniel Harper, $173,500.
0 Plumey Road, Northwood, residential, from Jean Witt, trustee, to S & J Construction, $13,500.
314 Venice Drive, Northwood, residential, from Edward Lemay, to Phonesavan Keophath, $150,000.
245 E. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Caroline Bearss, to Ellsworth Shriver III and Jennifer Shriver, $250,000.
Sept. 3
25933 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Preston and April Linley, $79,200.
18675 Main St., Tontogany, residential, from Evan Sharp, to Susan Rider, $160,000.
265 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Kimberly Gallagher, to Raquel Ruiz, $160,200.
1337 Panney Lane, Millbury, residential, from 1717 Investments LLC, to MAA Imperium, $155,000.
118 Queensland Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Michelle Booth-Schuh, to Toni and Donald Utter, $180,000.
15479 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Wayne and Marcia Myers, $51,800.
1177 Running Brook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven and Kimberly Simmons, to Sarah Dhondt and John Fatica, $265,000.
2128 Maryland Place, Northwood, residential, from Antonio and Teresa Martinez, to Dana Bird, $138,000.
468 Rutledge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Barry and Holley Biniker, to Matthew and Melinda Marshall, $405,000.
11772 Kingsgate Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Leah Gerding, to Lindsey and Branden Smith, $180,000.
615 Kirkshire Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Renee Coleman, to Laurie O’Malley and Russel Janson, $200,000.
928 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Edward and Linda Kubiak, to Sergiu Draguta, $259,900.
28695 Georgia Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Deanna Keller, to Pete Lee, $105,000.
225 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Eric and Julie Nagy, to Daniel Witkowski, $164,900.
14970 East Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency of Northwest Ohio, to Jeffrey and Jordan Alfieri, $54,800.
Sept. 4
303 E. Reed St., Bowling Green, residential, from Joyce Goralske, to Jacob Sachs, $121,500.
1516 Treetop Place, Bowling Green, residential, from Holly Barker, trustee, to Louis Katzner, trustee, $307,500.
158 S. Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from the estate of Sharon Colaner, to AJS Properties, $187,000.
4441 Greensburg Pike, Wayne, residential, from U.S. Bank National Association, to Jeremy Fletcher, $68,000.
211 Railroad St., Risingsun, residential, from Lanny Milligan, to Andrew and Tamara Smith, $15,000.
618 St. Annes Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Bruce and Julia Meyer, to Paul and Yvonne Lahti, $518,500.
1547 Gleneagles Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Fred and Linda VanDerMeulen, to Tony and Emmily Hunter, $400,000.
128 Zihlman, North Baltimore, residential, from the estate of Dorothy McCartney, to Joshua Hosley, $40,000.
1114 Bluejay Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Tony and Emmily Hunter, to Nathan and Heather Tessier, $235,000.
26741 Woodmont Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Carol Franczak, to Azhar Zeeshan and Syeda Javed, $267,000.
308 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Elizabeth Bradford, to Midwest Capital Investments LLC, $92,000.
312 Mulberry St., Bloomdale, residential, from Bank of America N.A., to Alex and Shannon Maroscher, $67,000.
136 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Ashley Elliott and William Barron, $399,850.